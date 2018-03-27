PICTURES - Portlaoise Panthers enjoy historic weekend of success in Top 4 basketball finals

Portlaoise Panthers have been one of the top club teams in Ireland over the last few years, but they outdid themselves over the weekend in the juvenile Top 4 finals.

In their most successful ever return from a Top 4 weekend, the club won seven titles as the hard work of all the players and coaches was rewarded with silverware in Colaiste Iosagain, Portarlington.

Above is a collection of pictures from the weekend. Some of the pictures are copyright of Denis Byrne.

SEE ALSO - All reports from a brilliant weekend for Portlaoise Panthers