Rás an Laois Spring spin organised by Ossory Cyling Club

Cyclists were all wrapped up for a Spring spin on the Ossory Rás an Laois on Easter Sunday, April 1.

Participants gathered from far an near on a cold but dry day for the event organised by the Ossory Cycling Club.

The club hoped to run three seperate races A2, A3 & A4 (apart from juniors) on a 27 km lap which started and finished in Rathdowney.

Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express.