PICTURES - Portarlington Golf Club host Captain's Drive In for 2018

Portarlington Golf Club held their Captain's Drive In over the weekend, as the new 2018 season officially kicks into gear.

The new captains for the season are Marty Fitzpatrick (Mens Captain), Noreen Savage (Lady Captain), Rory Flanagan (Junior Boys Captain) and Sarah Hickey (Junior Girls Captain), with the ceremonial planting of trees also taking place.

Above is a gallery of pictures from Michael Scully. Copyright of the images belongs to Michael Scully.