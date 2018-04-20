Laois Athletics - All the latest news and pics from the clubs in Laois

Laois Athletics

Upcoming Races

Parkruns

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00am

County Championship Races

- 11th May - Laois County Track and Field – St Abban's

- 18th May – Laois County Track and Field – St Abban's

County Races

- 2nd May - Ballyroan Race Series (5k) – Spink.

- 7th May - St Abbans Open Sports Day – St Abban's.

- 9th May - St Abbans League - Luggacurran.

National Races

- 27th April - South Leinster Schools Day 1 – RSC Waterford.

- 3rd May - South Leinster Schools Day 2- RSC Waterford.

- 7th May - Leinster Novice & Masters Road Race - TBC.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website or our Gmail laoisathleticspro@gmail.com.

Ballyfin AC

Strength and Conditioning Training

Strength and Conditioning training is back for the winter and will continue in The Ballyfin Community Hall every Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm, bring a weight and an ab wheel if you have one. These classes are great to assist in core strength and compliment other sports as well. €5 per session - well worth it! Please spread the word to anyone who you feel may be interested in coming along.

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Thursday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Sunday 10.30am - meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

National 10km

Well done to all athletes who travelled to the Phoenix Park in Dublin on Sunday the 15th of April to compete in the National 10km Road Championship.

Martin McDonald, who is in fantastic form, ran well to secure national M60 gold on the day, in a time of 37.18. His training is going well ahead of the World Mountain Championships which will be held in Slovenia on June 2nd.

Tom Dunne completed the 10km it in a time of 36.50. Paul Burke competed in the M40 category clocking 38.45. Well done to all who ran.

IUAA Inter-Varsities Track & Field

Well done to Avril Deegan who represented DCU over the weekend in the IUAA Inter-Varsities Track and Field. Avril finished 2nd in the 3000m in a time of 10:07.44. The event took place in Mary Peters track, Belfast.

Well done Avril!

Rathdowney 5km

John Kirwan won the Rathdowney 5km on Sunday the 15th of April, clocking a time of 18.59. The race was in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital. Well done John!

The School Run 10km

The School Run 10km race took place in the Discovery park in Castlecomer where four of our athletes competed. Noel Burke (41.09), Louise Mahony second lady in 43.18, Eoin O’Brien (44.43) and Deirdre Delaney (48.55). Well done to all that ran on the tough course. Also, well done to Helen and Karah O’Brien who ran in the 2.5km race on the day.

Training

Training continues for all athletes in BallyroanAbbey GAA field from 7.30pm on a Tuesday night.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes Strength Training in Vicarstown Hall on Wednesdays; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo and Performance Squad training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings.

Mountmellick AC

Club Training

Our over 12’s group training is on Monday & Wednesdays from 7-8pm.

Our Under 12’s have been reduced to one night per week on alternating days, Monday/Wednesday each week, and this will be reviewed when we return to summertime.

Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/.

Oughaval AC

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District Fit for Life Race Series

A nice crew out last Wednesday evening on the first of the Ballyroan Abbeyleix and Districts AC Fit for Life series in Abbeyleix. Well done to Oisin Jago who was 6th overall and 1st U16 boy home.

Results as follows: Oisin Jago 14.36, Sean Sheridan 17.02, Rurai Jago 19.46, Joe Jago 20.02, Liz Jago 20.55, Suzanne Scully 22.13, Elaine Browne 22.11.

Thanks to Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC for the lovely refreshments afterwards.

Tri Laois

Congratulations to Sean Sheridan who completed his first triathlon recently, TriLaois at Portlaoise Leisure Centre. Starting with 30 lengths of the pool, (750m swim) followed by a 19km cycle and finishing with a 5km Run.

Well done to The Trilogy Triathlon Club in Laois, on what was a really well-organized competition with over 350 competitors from Tri clubs all over Ireland taking part, the event ran like clockwork.

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Training

Training has resumed for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St Fintan's: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm.

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

Tuesday: Seniors - St Fintan's: Meet at 6.15pm - run at 6.30pm.

Wednesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 7pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm.

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

IUAA Outdoor Championships 2018

Seodhna was in Mary Peters Track Belfast over the weekend competing in the IUAA outdoor championships, representing DCU. She competed in the women's Hammer and Weight for distance events and won Silver in both.

Great Ireland Run

Joe Breen and his daughter Haleigh took part in the Great Ireland Run. It was his first race in four months as he is slowly coming back from a hip injury. Joe clocked a time of 44:39.

Laois Secondary Schools

The day started off with the sprints which was packed with numbers (four heats in the intermediate boys). Many of our athletes participated in these races but sadly no medals however a close fourth place by Katie Walsh. We had two medals in the Senior 1500m, Amy Walsh took the gold in the senior girls and Fionn Marum secured bronze in a highly contested senior boys race. Long Jump was very successful for Portlaoise AC, Katie Walsh and Emer Healy took the silver in the Intermediate and Senior girls. Emer Healy was out in force as she threw 7.49m to take the bronze in the shot putt and also came second in the javelin. Katie Walsh took the silver in the intermediate javelin. We also had many of our athletes also on medal winning relay teams.

Parkrun

Portlaoise AC had two athletes in the Parkrun this week Noel Marum ran 19:14 and Ailish Kelly 29:47. Well done all.

Junior Parkrun

Well done to all who did the Junior Parkrun on Sunday. Results as follows: Siofra Marum 10:07, Ben Toomey 10:10, Conor Brady 10:54, Daragh Brady 10:54, Tara Ring 12:14, Grace Meade 12:14, James Meade 12:42 and Ross Ring 12:44.

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training takes place in Kilcavan every Monday and Wednesday evening.

St Abban's AC

Great Ireland Run 2018

Superb performance from Maisy O’Sullivan 1st lady in the 5k at the Phoenix Park and 5th overall in a time of 17.26.

Stephen Hunter ran the 10k finishing 28rh in a time of 33.14 and was third O35.Liam Byrne 39.06, Colin Coyne 34.58, Declan Byrne 37.32.

Irish Universities Championships Belfast

Well done to Nicole Kehoe Dowling on her success at this year's university in Belfast at the weekend. 3rd place in the shot 10.99 then steeped up to do the Javelin for the first time since U-15 and finished 5th and to round off a very good weekend was a late call up to do the discus on Saturday and was a very good 3rd throwing 31.08.

Eoghan Buggy 5th in the 400m in a time of 48.88 and also on the winning 4×400 relay Team representing DCU.

The School Run

Discovery Park Castlecomer was the venue for the School Run 5k and 10k, we had a number of members out on what was a wet day on a tough but enjoyable course.

Sean Geoghegan first home in the the 10k and second place Brian Kelly.

5k: 1st Place James Moore. 4th James Nolan. Mark Wogan also competed.

Some of our ladies also ran 5k. Sharon Buggy, Deirdre Brennan Noleen Condron,

Margaret Davis. 10k Breda Roche , Ann Waugh, Mairead Moore.

Kids 2k: Kalem (1st) and Heidi Buggy.

Training

St Abban's will continue to run the couch to 5k program every Monday and Wednesday night 7.30pm to 8.30pm over the winter at St. Abban's sports complex. Senior and Juvenile training Tuesday and Friday 7:30 – 9:00pm. Cost will be just €2 per session, contact Bernard, Michael or Gavin for more information.

St Michael’s AC

St Michael's AC Online

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by messaging us on Facebook.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at the Heritage Hotel Killenard– meeting at 7pm in the back-car park. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.