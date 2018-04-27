Laois Athletics - all the latest news and pics from around the clubs of Laois

Laois Athletics

Upcoming Races

Parkruns

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00am.

County Championship Races

- 11th May - Laois County Track and Field – St Abban's.

- 18th May – Laois County Track and Field – St Abban's.

County Races

- 2nd May - Ballyroan Race Series (5k) – Spink.

- 7th May - St Abban's Open Sports Day – St Abban's.

- 9th May - St Abban's League - Luggacurran.

- 16th May - Ballyroan Road Race Series (5k) – Cullahill.

- 23rd May - St Abbans League - Rossmore.

- 27th May - Deadmans Dash 5k - Ballyfin.

National Races

- 3rd May - South Leinster Schools Day 2- RSC Waterford.

- 7th May - Leinster Novice & Masters Road Race - Gorwan.

- 16th May - Irish Life Health Leinster Schools Track and Field Day 1 - Santry.

- 19th May - Irish Life Health Leinster Schools Track and Field Day 2 – Santry.

- 19th May - Leinster Combined Events - The Watershed, Kilkenny.

- 20th May - Leinster U9-U19 Inter-club relays - The HUB, Enniscorthy.

- 26th May - Irish Life Health National Combined Events All Ages - Santry.

- 27th May - Irish Life Health National Combined Events All Ages - Santry.

- 27th May - AAI Games - Santry.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website or our Gmail laoisathleticspro@gmail.com.

Ballyfin AC

Strength and Conditioning Training

Strength and Conditioning Training is back for the winter and will continue in The Ballyfin Community Hall every Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm, bring a weight and an ab wheel if you have one. These classes are great to assist in core strength and compliment other sports as well. €5 per session - well worth it! Please spread the word to anyone who you feel may be interested in coming along.

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Thursday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Sunday 10.30am - meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

St Senan's AC Open Track & Field

Well done to each of our club athletes who made the trip down to South Kilkenny for the 41st St Senan's Open Sports event. The results are as follows: Girls U-17 700m - Niamh McDonald 5th; Junior Boys 3000m - Cian McDonald 2nd; Senior Women 1500m - Breda McDonald 1st, Kate McDonald 3rd; Senior Men 3000m - Tom Dunne 2nd; Masters M40 3000m - Martin McDonald 2nd. Well done everyone!

IMRA Southeast League

Ryan Hogg was 1st junior home in the IMRA Southeast league in Brandon Hill, Kilkenny. The race was over 13.5km with a climb of 410m. Great running by Ryan.

Carrick AC 5km

Well done to Louise Mahoney who competed in the Carrick A.C 5km last Friday. Louise finished 6th lady in a time of 19.37. Well done Louise!

Training

Training continues for all athletes in Ballyroan Abbey GAA field from 7.30pm on a Tuesday night.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes Strength Training in Vicarstown Hall on Wednesdays; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo and Performance Squad training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings

Mountmellick AC

Laois Secondary Schools Track & Field

Well done to all the Mountmellick AC athletes who competed in the Downey’s Nissan/Laois Athletics Secondary Schools Track & Field competition last week in St. Abban's.

The medal winners from either Mountmellick School and/or Mountmellick AC were as follows: Cian Rafter – Minor Boys 100m Bronze, Richard Aderogba – Junior Boys 100m Silver, Grainne Lalor – 100m Junior Girls Silver (Rosenallis/Kilcavan AC), David Aderogba – Intermediate Boys 100m Bronze, Anthony Conroy – Junior Boys 1100m Bronze, Adam Holden – Senior Boys 1500m Gold, Cian Rafter – Minor Boys Long Jump Silver, Grainne Lalor – Junior Girls Long Jump Silver (Rosenallis/Kilcavan AC), Daniel Ayodeji – Intermediate Boys Long Jump Gold, Conan Kirwan - Intermediate Boys Long Jump Silver, Curtis Lee – Senior Boys Long Jump Silver, Romeo Ncube - Senior Boys Long Jump Bronze, Ben Holden – Intermediate Boys Javelin Gold, Wojciech Suchodolski - Intermediate Boys Javelin Silver, Junior Boys Relay Team – Silver, Intermediate Boys Relay Team – Gold, Senior Boys Relay Team – Gold.

Ballinakill 4K Road Race

Colin Grennan was again our only runner competing at the second stage of the Ballyroan race series, this time held in Ballinakill. Colin ran a good race and is in ever improving form this year.

Club Training

Our over 12’s group training is on Monday & Wednesdays from 7-8pm.

Our U-12’s have been reduced to one night per week on alternating days, Monday/Wednesday each week, and this will be reviewed when we return to summertime.

Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085-1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Ballinakill 4K Road Race

On Wednesday 18th of April 24 of our athletes travelled to Ballinakill for the second of the Ballyroan’s Fit 4 Life race series. The results are as follows: Richie Reid 13:21, Grace McConnell 15:15, Joe Walsh 15:52, Niall Collins 15:55, Donna Davitt 19:38, Aoife O’Malley 19:56, Niamh Kavanagh 20:08, Sinead Curtis 20:34, Noreen Daly 20:55, Ursula O’Malley 21:03, Rosemarie Dalton 21:40, Olive Maher 22:11, Margaret Mary Grant 22:20, Tracey Gavin 22:19, Sarah Conroy 22:21, James Callaghan 23:12, Sandra Bergin 24:36, Emma Sinnott 24:36, Jennie Lee 25:24, Ciara Lee 28:12, Sandra Clear 28:23, Lily Reid 42:18, Julika Reid 42:19, Suzanne Miles 42:20.

Heritage Charity 5k run

After the original date was rescheduled due to the Beast from the East to Sunday 22nd of April. Nine of the 56 competitors were Portlaoise athletes. Results are as follows: Grace McConnell 19:27, Lucy Dunne 24:16, Ursula O’Malley 26:43, Noreen Daly 27:43, Claire Fitzgerald 28:13, Olive Maher 28:43, Martina Gardiner 30:19, Claire Dunne 31:17, James Callaghan 31:50.

Parkrun

Portlaoise AC had two athletes in the Parkrun this week Noel Marum ran 19:04, Lucy Dunne ran 25:20, Sinead Curtis ran 27:19 and Nuala Arrigan ran 31:57. Well done all.

Junior Parkrun

Well done to all who did the Junior Parkrun on Sunday. Results as follows: Grace Meade 9:01, Daragh Brady 9:07, Conor Brady 9:08, Tara Ring 9:41, Ben Toomey 11:38 and Ross Ring 12:14.

Training

Training has resumed for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors, St Fintans: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm.

Tuesday: Juveniles, Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

Tuesday: Seniors, St Fintans: Meet at 6.15pm - run at 6.30pm.

Wednesday: Seniors, Portlaoise Track: Meet at 7pm.

Thursday: Seniors, Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm.

Thursday: Juveniles, Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Laois Schools

Grainne Lalor and John Hughes represented Mountmellick Community School at the recent Laois Schools Track & Field. John competed in the Intermediate 100M and qualified for the final. Grainne competed in the Junior 200M and long jump and finished second in both events. Unfortunately, Ronan Hyland could not compete due to injury. Best of luck to these three athletes in Schools South Leinster Track & Field.

Training

Training takes place in Kilcavan every Monday and Wednesday evening.

St Abban's AC

Student Games a big hit

The Student Games attracted large numbers of pupils from local schools for the 45th running of the event with Ardough, Arles, Ballyadams, Ballylinan, Clogh, Killeen, Killeshin, Mayo, Moneenroe, Newtown, The Swan, St. Wolfhill and Ballinabranagh. Killeshin were once again out in force and retained the Social Service Cup. It was a great day of competition and some excellent performances on display. Special thanks to the teachers and parents for supporting the event. Perhaps you might continue to involve your children in the sport by bringing them along to training on Tuesdays and Fridays, all are welcome.

Stateside

Great running from Cormac Kelly, clocking 3:50.63 in the 1500m Tuesday evening at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Southern California backed up with a 3:52 1500m on Wednesday morning.

Couch to 5k/FIT for Life

St Abban's will continue to run the couch to 5k program every Monday and Wednesday night 7.30pm to 8.30pm over the winter at St. Abban's sports complex. Cost will be just € 2 per session, contact Bernard, Michael or Gavin for more information.

Training

Senior and Juvenile training Tuesday and Friday 7:30 – 9:00pm. Cost will be just €2 per session, contact Bernard, Michael or Gavin for more information.

St Michael’s AC

Heritage 5k Charity Run

Thanks to everyone who turned out for our annual charity run this year in aid of Portarlington Senior Citizens. While we were unlucky not to be able to have our run in March with Storm Emma, we still managed to schedule our run at a very busy time in the racing calendar and delighted to raise funds for the Senior Citizens in our town.

Well done to the winners: Mens - Jimmy Coughlan (Daingean AC) 17.15; Mark Hackett (Michaels AC) 17.19; Tommy Looney (Ballyfin AC) 20.11; Ladies - Lisa Sweeney (Michaels AC) 19.24; Grace McConnell (Portlaoise AC) 19.27; Lucy Dunne (Portlaoise AC) 24.16.

A great run by Andy Murphy, Michaels AC, a juvenile who came in 6th place in a great time of 20.42.

Many thanks to all at the Health Club especially Yvonne Thompson and the staff at the Heritage Killenard for refreshments afterwards. Many thanks to all of those who volunteered to help ensure our event was a success: thanks to the many stewards, time keepers, those who gave their time and to the main organiser Gwen La Cumber. Many thanks as always to everyone who helped and took part.

Great Ireland Run

Well done to Cormac Kavanagh who ran the great Ireland Run in a super time of 36:04, a PB by over 32 seconds which earned him a deserved place in the top 100 on a very tough course. Well done Cormac Kavanagh

Ballinakill 4k

Well done to Mark Hackett who came 3rd in Ballinakill recently. Well done also to Noel Coss, 15:05, Poppy Hackett 15:59, Pippa Hackett 16:46, Aileen Doyle 19:40, and Caroline Bell 28:26.

Parkruns

Mount Lucas: Well done to Derek Coogan who came first in the 5k Park Run in a time of 18:56 but he was pushed all the way by Charlie Hackett. Well done to Gareth Madden 22:58, Heidi Hackett 25:38, Poppy Hackett 25:49, Mark Hackett 30:29, Michelle Madden 32:28 and George Hackett, 34:44,

Vicarstown: Well done to Aileen Doyle who ran the 5k in 25:52.

Well done to all from all in St Michael's AC.

Dublin Night Run 2018

Well done to all our athletes who took part and ran so well in Dublin on Sunday Night. Well done to all from all in St Michael's AC.

London Marathon

Huge congratulations to both Shane Broderick and Der Lawler who completed the London marathon at the weekend. Having trained through our long winter in challenging conditions they both faced even more challenging conditions on the day in searing heat! Super achievement for you both on what was clearly a tough run but very enjoyable. Well done from all at St Michael's AC.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Emo House – meeting at 7pm in the back-car park. Thursday training takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

St Michael's AC

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.