Laois athletes in the medals at All-Ireland Special Olympics finals

There was great success for a whole host of Laois athletes at the recent Special Olympics All-Ireland championships, which were held in Dublin.

Three members of the Laochra Laois club all brought back three medals each. Sean Conlon claimed gold in the 4kg shot putt, gold in the 4X100m relay and a bronze in the 100m sprint.

His club mate Edward Coughlan won gold in the 100m, silver in the Shot Putt and bronze in the 4X100m relay.

The third member of Laochra Laois, Thomas White, still competing strong at 54 years of age, also secured a hat-trick of medals.

Thomas won silver in the 100m sprint, silver in the Shot Putt and bronze in the 4X100m relay.

As ever, Laois competed strongly in the Equestrian events, where Alan O'Hanlon and Steven Hayes were both in excellent form.

Alan is a veteran of these competitions at this stage, and that experience stood him in good stead as he claimed gold in the English Equitation and Working Trials . Alan was representing the Abbeyleix Acorns Special Olympics Club.

Steven Hayes, competing for Pitfield Special Olympics Club, was hot on the heels of Alan O'Hanlon, as he won silver in the English Equitation and Working Trials events.

In bowling, Clinton Byrne from Ballinakill, representing the Carlow Special Olympics Club, earned a silver medal in the doubles bowling.

Darren Farrelly from Portarlington, playing seven-a-side soccer with Cheeverstown House, was on the team that won silver medals over the course of the weekend.

Ballybrittas native Keith Murphy, lining out with Palmerstown Wildcats Special Olympics Club, had a most enjoyable competition as he helped the team to a gold medal finish.