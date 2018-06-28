PICTURES - Laois Marlins impress at Leinster Swimming Age Group Championships

The Leinster Age Group Championship 2018 was held over the Bank holiday weekend at the beginning of June.

It was held at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Dublin in the Long Course (50m pool format). The Gala was for 11 to 14 year old swimmers. They competed in Leinster Division 1 events for which qualification times were required and Leinster Division 2 events which did not require qualification times. 16 Laois Marlins competitors attended the Gala over the two days.

Despite the very hot conditions poolside, all the swimmers were excellent. They supported each other throughout the weekend and learned so much about competing at a level where you swim a heat and then a final, which will only stand to them in the future. It was great that the club were able to enter some of the relay events as well as they're always very exciting to watch and take part in.

Amy Bergin completed six PB’s over the weekend, made the final in the Division 1 100m Breast stroke and managed to qualify for her first IAG (Irish Age Group) Division 2 events.

Nikita Bondarevs won Division 1 silver in 400m IM, the 100m Breast stroke and a Division 1 bronze medal in the 200m Breast stroke.

Samuel Bourke-Carey made two Division 1 finals in the 100m and 200m Breast stroke and completed a PB in the 50m Free.

Lucy Brennan won two Division 2 gold medals in the 200m Back and Breast with two PB’s, one at nearly 20 seconds and she completed another three PB’s.

Lucy Donoghue completed a PB in the 100m Breast,

Caylem McEvoy entered his first event at the NAC and completed a PB in his 100m Free.

Shauna Dunne competed in the 100m Free and two of the relay events.

Sam Farrell continued to take time off his 100m Breast

Caoimhe Moore made the Division 1 final in the 200m Breast. In the 200m Fly she managed a nearly 13 second PB to win Division 2 gold alongside her sister Sadhbh Moore who also won the 200m Fly in Division 2 gold in her age group. Sadhbh completed a PB in the 50 Free as well.

Noah Murphy won a Division 2 Gold in the 100m Fly and completed a PB in the 200m Free.

Airidas Pocevicius completed seven PB’s, qualified for three Division 1 finals and won a Division 1 silver for the 400m Free and a Division 1 bronze for the 200IM.

Kate Redmond completed two PB’s and won a Division 2 gold in the 100m Back and qualified for the IAG Division 2.

Daniela Ryan qualified for the Division 1 final of the 200m Fly and completed two PB’s.

Valera Zaharovs completed five PB’s and qualified for the Division 1 final of the 200m Breast.

Sean Zou completed two PB’s and won 2 Division 2 bronze medals in the 200IM and the 200m Free.

Laois Marlins were also represented at the Gala in official roles by Ross Moore, our recently trained referee and our newly qualified parent time keeper.