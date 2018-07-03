PICTURES - Abbeyleix Golf Club host their annual Lady President's Prize

Abbeyleix Golf Club played host to their Lady President's Prize on Sunday, with a large crowd turning out to support Lady President Catherine Connolly.

Evelyn Casserly claimed the top prize on the day, narrowly so, beating Kathleen Kavanagh on countback.

Pictures of all the prize winners can be found above, and the full list of results is below.

CATHERINE CONNOLLY'S LADY PRESIDENT’S PRIZE RESULTS

July 1

1st - Evelyn Casserly (36) 77pts (cb);

2nd - Kathleen Kavanagh (18) 77pts;

Gross - Mary McCabe (16) 74pts;

3rd - Mary Holohan (25) 76pts;

4th - Bernie Carroll (18) 75pts;

5th - Katherine Brennan (28) 73pts;

6th - Liz Mahony (29) 70pts;

Day 1 Winner - Anne Maher (35) 37pts;

Day 2 Winner - Ann Doherty (33) 38pts;

Day 1 Front 9 - Andrea Rogers (36) 19pts;

Day 2 Front 9 - Alice White (35) 16pts;

Day 1 Back 9 - Kathryn Bonham (26) 21pts;

Day 2 Back 9 - Ita Ryder (37) 20pts;

Past President - Geraldine Murphy (23) 67pts;

Best 36 Handicap and Over - Sylvia O'Donovan (37) 66pts.