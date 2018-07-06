LAOIS ATHLETICS - All the news from around the county

LAOIS ATHLETICS



Upcoming Races



Parkruns

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11am.



County Races

- 9th to 13th July - Athletics Ireland Sports Camp ran by SVT Community Sports Hub & Oughaval AC - Vicarstown.

- 18th July - St Abban's League - Ballylinan.



National Races

- 7th July - National Juvenile B Championships & Relays - Tullamore.

- 8th July - National League Round 2 - Athlone IT & Morton Stadium.

- 14th July - National Senior Para Championships - Santry.

- 14th July - National T&F Juvenile Day 1 - Tullamore.

- 15th July - National T&F Juvenile Day 2 - Tullamore.

- 19th July - Morton Games - Morton Stadium, Santry.

- 21st July - SIAB T&F Championships - Scotland.

- 21st July - Leinster Track & Field -TBC.

- 22nd July - National T&F Juvenile Day 3 - Tullamore.

- 28th July - National Senior T&F Championships - Santry.

- 29th July - National Senior T&F Championships - Santry.



If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website or our Gmail laoisathleticspro@gmail.com.



BALLYFIN AC



Strength & Conditioning Training

Strength and Conditioning Training is back for the winter and will continue in The Ballyfin Community Hall every Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm, bring a weight and an ab wheel if you have one. These classes are great to assist in core strength and compliment other sports as well. €5 per session - well worth it! Please spread the word to anyone who you feel may be interested in coming along.



Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.



Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Thursday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Sunday 10.30am - meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.



BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC



All-Ireland U-23 Championships

Avril Deegan ran a fantastic race to win gold in the 1500m All Ireland U-23 Championships today. The event took place in Tullamore in very warm weather conditions, in a field of top quality athletes. Sorcha McAllister (Westport AC) finished 2nd and Aisling Joyce (Galway City Harriers) finished in 3rd place. Well done Avril on such a great achievement!



Trooperstown Hill

Ryan and Evan Hogg took part in the South Leinster IMRA league race on Wednesday last on Trooperstown hill in Wicklow. In very hot conditions over the 9km race with a climb of 430m. Evan was 2nd Junior and Ryan 3rd well done lads.



St Coca's

Siobhan Burke ran in the St Coca's (kilcock) 5km on Friday night last. Siobhan ran 20.18 and finished 3rd in her category. Well done Siobhan.



Ballypickas 5k

Ballypickas 5km club results - John Kirwan 1st male, Shane Bowe 2nd male, Sinead McEvoy 2nd lady. Well done to all that ran.



EMO RATH AC



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Vicarstown Hall on Wednesdays; Technical Training on Friday nights in Emo and Performance Squad training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings.



MOUNTMELLICK AC



Laois Athletics Summer League – Day 1

The first day of this year’s summer league took place at the running track in Portlaoise. Unfortunately, only 13 athletes from Mountmellick made it to the event, which is lower than normal for this event.

The event itself was a great success, with everyone involved really enjoying it and so we would strongly recommend anyone who missed it to turn up for the next event in this series, which takes place on Monday 9th July in Emo.



National Junior/U-23 Track & Field Championships

Three athletes from Mountmellick took part in the first of this year’s National track and field championships on Saturday 30th June. Wojciech Suchodolski threw a personal best with a heavier than his normal age group javelin, Daniel Ayodeji ran a personal best 100m and was very close to reaching a final, and Adam Holden ran the 800m not quite achieving a PB but was not far off.

The three lads, along with Curtis Lee will also be competing at National level next week in the National Juvenile Championships in Tullamore.



Club Training

Our over 12s group training is on Monday & Wednesdays from 7-8pm. Our Under 12’s have returned to training two nights per week now, and we would very much like to thank the parents who have taken the time to help us make this possible.

Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information -www.facebook.com/ MountmellickAthleticClub/



OUGHAVAL AC



Athletics Ireland Summer Camp

Oughaval AC will be teaming up with SVT to put on an athletics Ireland Camp from 9 to 13th of July. For those interested all information is on Athletics Ireland website (€60 per child).



Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085-1742251.



PORTLAOISE AC



Training

Monday: Seniors, St Fintan's: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm.

Tuesday: Juveniles, Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 8+ Meet at 7pm.

Tuesday: Seniors, St Fintan's: Meet at 6.15pm - run at 6.30pm.

Wednesday: Seniors, Portlaoise Track: Meet at 7pm.

Thursday: Seniors, Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm.

Thursday: Juveniles, Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 8+ Meet at 7pm.



National U-23 Championship

Elaine Seodhna competed in the National U-23 Championships today and done really well. She won the women's weight for distance becoming the new national champion and new record holder. She also took silver in the Discus and bronze in the hammer.



Club Summer League

Well done to all the juveniles who represented the club and the Laois inter club league.



Irish Runner 5 Mile

Aengus Burke is continuing his path to recovery, taking first over 50 at the Irish runner 5 mile.



Park Runs

In Vicarstown we had Sean Donoghue, Lucy Dunne, Sinead Curtis, Nuala Arrigan.



Naomh Mhuire 5k

Grace Reilly ran the Naomh Mhuire AC 5k Friday 29th June in a time of 19 minutes.



Upcoming Club Family Fun day

Date has been set for the athletic club fun day has been set for the 15th July.



ROSENALLIS KILCAVAN AC



Training

Training takes place in Kilcavan every Monday and Wednesday evening.



ST ABBAN'S AC



National Junior and U23 Championships.

We had four athletes representing the club and they all came away with one gold and two silver and one bronze All-Ireland medals. Ruby Millet, 1st Long Jump with a jump of 5.83. Nicole Kehoe Dowling was second in the Shot Putt with a throw of 11:46m.

Daena Kealy, 2nd in the high jump with a Jump of 1:65m and Cian Kelly 2nd in the 1500m in a time of 4.18.



Waterford Viking Marathon

Pauline Doyle and Carmel Hughes braved the very warm conditions on Saturday last

To compete in the QTR and HM, well done to both.



Dates for your Diary

The 6th stage of the 2018 St Abban’s Fit4Life Summer League will take place on Wednesday 18th of July in Ballylinan.



Annual Activity Camp

Our 17th Annual Activity Camp, takes place from Tuesday August 7th to Friday the 10th of August on our club grounds in Monavea, Crettyard. It is open to all Primary School Children. It is designed to deliver four action packed days of fun, skills and games which include Athletics, Football, Soccer, Basketball, Rounders, Dodge Ball, Art & Craft and many more activities. The sessions run from 10am to 2pm each day with a 30 minutes break for lunch and refreshments. Costs are €40 per child, €60 for 2 and €80 for 3 children in the same family. Secure your child's place by paying a €10 deposit online on https://www.itsplainsailing. com/club/saa



Couch to 5k/FIT for Life

With the long evening’s back, it’s a great time to get active and back into some training. Our club training takes place every Tuesday and Friday night at 7.30pm-9pm with the Fit4Life group meeting every Monday and Wednesday (if there no league on) also at 7.30.



ST MICHAEL'S AC



Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Emo House – meeting at 7pm in the back-car park. Thursday training takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!



Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.