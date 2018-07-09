Rosenallis edge Rathdowney-Errill's second string in pulsating Division 1B final

After being beaten by Camross on Wednesday evening in the Division 1A league final, Rathdowney-Errill's second team also suffered defeat on Friday evening at the hands of Rosenallis.

Rosenallis 1-19 Rathdowney-Errill 2-14



Players such as John Purcell, Alan Delaney and Shane Dollard played both games with only a day to recover from the defeat to Camross. It was Rosenallis who were that bit hungrier and sharper in the Training Centre in Portlaoise, as they claimed league glory, aided by a superb display from Paddy Keating at midfield.



Rosenallis were quick off the mark as points from Paddy Keating (free), Tommy Keating and Simon Smith gave them an early lead. Rathdowney-Errill did respond with frees from Brandon McGinley and Enda Meaghar, along with further points from Shane Bowe and Ray Bowe. After fifteen minutes there was no separating the sides at 0-5 each.



The Rathdowney-Errill defense worked tirelessly but found it difficult to keep out the Rosenallis forwards. John Lennon found the target, which was followed up by an excellent point form Walter Murphy.



Rathdowney-Errill responded with a massive score of their own as Ray Bowe fired over a point from 60 yards out. The final five minutes of the first half was as tight as can be, with the final score of the half a free from Steven Kelly from his own 45 yard line. The half time scoreboard saw Rosenallis lead 0-11 to 0-8.



It wasn’t long before Rathdowney-Errill tied up proceedings again, as just two minutes into the second half Kevin O’Dea found Brandon McGinley, who took on the Rosenallis defense to blast the ball past Steven Kelly.



John Purcell followed up with a point to leave Rathdowney-Errill a point to the good. Paddy Keating was the man who responded for Rosenallis as he added three further points to his tally.



At the other end of the field McGinley was causing trouble for the Rosenallis defense as his quick wrist work rewarded him with a well-taken point. It was McGinley ‘s nifty play that then set up Rathdowney-Errill’s second goal as he hand passed to Ray Bowe who finished to the back of the net. However, Rosenallis came back at them and grabbed a goal of their own. Some patient play from the Rosenallis forwards left Simon Smith free to place the ball into the back of the net. This left Rosenallis leading 1-17 to 2-10 after fourty-six minutes.



The closing stages of the game were all to play for as McGinley left only two points separating the sides. Both teams hit their fair share of wides in this spell, but a Ray Bowe free left only one point separating the sides with thee minutes left in normal time.



However, it was Paddy Keating who ensured a two point victory for Rosenallis as he put over a well taken free and finished the game with an excellent long range point from 50 yards out the field.



ROSENALLIS



Scorers: Paddy Keating (0-6 frees) 0-10, Simon Smith 1-1, Ronan Murray 0-2, Tommy Keating, Stephen Kelly (free), John Lennon, Brian Fitzpatrick, Fiachra C-Fennell and Walter Murphy 0-1 each.



Team: Stephen Kelly; Enda McEvoy, Marcus Redmond, Cormac White; Jack Conroy, Cathal C-Fennell, Fiachra C-Fennell; Tommy Keating, Paddy Keating; Simon Smith, John Lennon, Walter Murphy; John Maher, Ronan Murray, Brain Fitzpatrick. Subs: Paul Maher for Conroy (half-time), Joey Shelly for McEvoy (45 mins), Jack Friel for Smith (50 mins).



RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL



Scorers: Brandon McGinley (0-4 frees) 1-6, Ray Bowe (0-1 free) 1-3, John Purcell and Enda Meaghar (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Shane Bowe 0-1.



Team: Damien Madden; Vinny Cleere, Alan Delaney, Niall Delaney; Mark Treacy, Pat Mahon, Kevin O’Dea; Shane Dollard, Paddy Meehan; Shane Bowe, John Purcell, Jordan Kavanagh; Brandon McGinley, Enda Meagher, Ray Bowe. Subs: Mark Dunne for Kavanagh (48 mins).



Referee: Alan Doheny (Castletown)