Laois Athletics diary of races, results and events

Laois Athletics

Parkruns

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30.

- Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11am.

County Races

- 18th July - St Abban's League – Ballylinan.

- 1st August - St Abban's League – Graiguecullen.

- 15th August - St Abban's League – St Abban's.

National Races

- 19th July - Morton Games - Morton Stadium, Santry.

- 21st July - SIAB T&F Championship - Scotland.

- 21st July - Leinster Track and Field – TBC.

- 22nd July - National T&F Juvenile Day 3 - Tullamore.

- 28th July - National Senior T&F Championships – Santry.

- 29th July - National Senior T&F Championships - Santry.

- 4th August - Celtic Games Track and Field - Scotland.

- 12th August - AAI National Half Marathon - Dublin.

- 18th August - National Track & Field Masters – Tullamore.

- 19th August - AAI National League Final - Tullamore.

- 25th August - Tullamore Half Marathon (Leinster Half Marathon Championships).



If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website or our Gmail laoisathleticspro@gmail.com.

Ballyfin AC

Strength and Conditioning Training

Strength and Conditioning Training is back for the winter and will continue in The Ballyfin Community Hall every Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm, bring a weight and an ab wheel if you have one. These classes are great to assist in core strength and compliment other sports as well.

€5 per session - well worth it! Please spread the word to anyone who you feel may be interested in coming along.

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Thursday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Sunday 10.30am - meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

National Juvenile B Championships

Well done to Faye McEvoy who ran a great race to take gold in the U-14 girls 800 metres. Eleanor Foot (Bray Runners AC), finished second and Louise O'Mahoney (BMOHAC) third. National B Championships took place in Tullamore.

Well done Faye, great achievement

National league Round 2

Shane Bowe and Tom Dunne ran in the national league Round 2 for Laois county yesterday in Santry. The Laois team were competing in the Division 1. Shane came 5th in the 400m. Later in the day Shane was part of the 4x400m relay team with Canice Whearty Adam Holden and Cathal Connaugton Shane had a storming finish for the relay team to come bring the team home in 2nd. Tom Dunne was 3rd in the 5000m

Training

Training continues for all athletes in Ballyroan Abbey GAA field from 7.30 on a Tuesday night.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes strength training in Vicarstown Hall on Wednesdays; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo and Performance Squad training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings

Mountmellick AC

Laois Athletics Summer League - Day 2

The second day of this year’s summer league took place on Monday 9th in Emo. There was a better turn out from Mountmellick at this event, and with the fine weather, a great evening was had by all. All athletes are now looking forward to the final night of the league to be held in Vicarstown.

National League - Round 2

Four athletes from Mountmellick AC were on the Laois team taking part in round 2 of the National inter club league in Santry Stadium last Sunday. Wojciech Suchodolski throwing Javelin, Curtis Lee at the 3000m Steeplechase, Daniel Ayodeji in the 100m, and Adam Holden in the 1500m.

We believe that the team have now made it to the finals of this event, to be held in Tullamore in August.

Well done to all involved.

Club Training

Our over 12’s group training is on Monday & Wednesdays from 7-8pm.

Our U-12s have returned to training two nights per week now, and we would very much like to thank the parents who have taken the time to help us make this possible.

Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085-1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Training

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors St Fintan's: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm.

Tuesday: Seniors St Fintan's: Meet at 6.15pm - run at 6.30pm.

Wednesday: Seniors Portlaoise Track: Meet at 7pm.

Thursday: Seniors Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm.

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training takes place in Kilcavan every Monday and Wednesday evening.

St Abban's AC

Couch to 5k/FIT for Life

With the long evening’s back, it’s a great time to get active and back into some training. Our club training takes place every Tuesday and Friday night at 7.30pm-9pm with the Fit4Life group meeting every Monday and Wednesday (if there no league on) also at 7.30pm.

Training

Senior and Juvenile training Tuesday and Friday 7:30 – 9:00pm. Cost will be just €2 per session, contact Bernard, Michael or Gavin for more information.

St Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Emo House – meeting at 7pm in the back-car park. Thursday training takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

St Michaels AC

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.