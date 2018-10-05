Laois Athletics News - October 5

Laois Athletics

Upcoming Races

Parkruns

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11am.

County Races

- 29th October – Beat the Barge 4k - Vicarstown.

Downey Nissan County Cross Country

- 14th October - Laois Intermediate and Uneven Age Groups – Hosted by Ballyroan Abbeyleix.

- 4th November - Laois Masters and Development Races Cross Country – Hosted by Rosenallis-Kilcavan.

- 2nd December - Laois Senior Cross Country and Underage Relays – Hosted by Portlaoise AC.

National Races

- 13th October - Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools Combined Events – AIT.

- 27th October - Leinster Cross Country Uneven and Novice -Navan Race Course.

- 28th October - AAI National Marathon Championships – Dublin.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website or our Gmail laoisathleticspro@gmail.com.

Ballyfin AC

Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Thursday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Sunday 10.30am - meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Laois County Cross Country

Thank you to St. Abbans, who hosted Day 1 of the Laois cross country in Tolerton on Sunday the 30th of September. We had a number of athletes represent the club on the day. The results are as follows: Girls U-8: Leah Dunphy (6th). Girls U-10: Hannah Cox finished in 3rd position, followed by her team mates Emily Dunphy (11th), Ellen O'Mahoney (13th) and Hannah Burke (18th). The girls were second team! Boys U-10: Alan Fitzpatrick (8th). Girls U-12: Elaine Miller (22nd). Boys U-12: Rody McEvoy (15th). Girls U-14: Faye McEvoy 1st, and Emma Fitzpatrick. Boys U-14: James O'Mahoney (14th), Keenan Hearns and Joshua Cox. Girls U-16: Niamh McDonald 1st. Boys U-16: Evan Hogg, 3rd. Boys U-18: Ryan Hogg, 3rd. Novice Men: Paul Burke (6th), Noel Burke (11th) and Shaun Maher (18th). Well done to all athletes who ran!! We look forward to Day 2 in Abbeyleix, which takes place in two weeks.

Rathfarnham 5km

Two club athletes ran in the annual Rathfarnham 5km race on Sunday the 30th of September. Tom Dunne 16.14, and Shane Bowe 17.54. Well done lads!

Training

Training for all ages in Ballyroan GAA field at 7.30 every Tuesday

Emo Rath AC

Day 1 Laois Cross Country

Day 1 of Downey’s Nissan Laois Athletics cross country was hosted recently by St Abban's Athletic Club. It included Novice men’s and women’s races and even ages juvenile championship races. Emo-Rath had a contingent of juvenile athletes competing. We had three silver medallists on the day. They were: Aoileann Ni Comhraidhe in the Girls U-8 race; Darragh Duffey in the Boys U-8 race and, Emily O’Neill Delaney in the Girls U-18 race. Katelynn Eogan had a great run in the Girls U-10 race also finishing in the medals. Sabhdh O’Comhraidhe put in a great run in the Girls U-8 race finishing just one place outside the medals. Eimear Dooley had a good run in the Girls U-10 race, finishing just two places outside of a medal. Clíondha Creegan put in a fine solo effort in the girls U-12 race, where she finished in fourth place, just outside the three individual medal spots. Tadhg O’Comhraidhe had a good solid run in the Boys U-12 race and this should benefit him when he competes in the U-11 race shortly. All in all, some great individual performances on the day. Well done to all that competed and we look forward to seeing you all out again for Day 2 shortly. Finally, well done to our Coach, Aindriu O’Comhraidhe on winning the Novice Men’s event for his club St. Michael’s on the day.

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7-8pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7-8pm, and Performance Squad training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings 11am-12.30pm.

Mountmellick AC

Laois Cross Country Championships

Thirteen athletes from Mountmellick AC took part in the first of this year’s cross county events last week in Tollerton. The 2018 Laois Novice and Even ages event was hosted by St Abbans this year, and just like last year, the weather was kind to us all.

In the individual categories, Maria Perez was our only medallist with a good run in the U-10 girl’s race. Ryan Lee was very unfortunate not to collect a medal, finishing up in fourth place, but we know he’ll work hard to rectify that at the next race where he runs in a younger age group.

Our U-12 girls team of Patricia Conroy, Torrie Lee, Gabija Appleby and Ellie Boland collected a bronze team medal with Roisin O’Reilly finishing just outside the medals as the fifth placed member of this team.

Well done to all our athletes for participating, to all the coaches for their hard work and thanks to all the parents who travelled for taking the time to support this event and our team.

Rathfarnham 5K Road Race

Adam Holden was the only competitor from Mountmellick at this year’s Rathfarnham 5k road race in Dublin last weekend. Adam ran a great race, finishing up as the second placed junior male in a very quick time of 15:49. Well done Adam.

Club Training

You can find us training at the track in Smiths field any Monday or Wednesday from 7-8pm. Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/ MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Beat the Barge 2018

Oughaval AC ‘s annual family fun run- Beat the Barge, will take place on Bank Holiday Monday October 29th at 12 midday.

This year’s Halloween themed 4K run takes place along the banks of the very scenic Grand Canal. Families and Children are invited to dress in Halloween costumes if they wish.

The more serious athletes will also be catered for, with great cash prizes for the top senior men and senior ladies, as well as prizes for junior and juvenile boys and girls.

This year 'Design a Logo' t-shirt competition was won by Carol Sheehy from 6th class in St. Colman’s NS. Carol’s design will be featured on this year’s technical T-shirt, which will be given to the first 200 registered.

So, put the date in your diary - Monday October 29th.Registration opens at 11am.

Laois County Cross Country

Last Sunday saw Day 1 of the Laois Cross Country County Championships in Tolerton-hosted by St Abban's.

Oughaval AC was very well represented, with full teams in five of the ten age categories, and indeed all five of the teams were successful and brought home medals.

U-10 Girls: Team Bronze - Heidi Browne, Eliza McLoughlin, Holly Byrne, Lucy Hartigan.

U-12 Girls: Team Silver - Della McLoughlin, Katie McLoughlin Ella Dunne, Anna Maguire, Lucy Browne, Emma Stapleton Frankie Gorman.

U-12 Boys: Team Silver - Eolan Maguire, Andy Keane, Patrick Hartigan, Tadhg Slattery, James Doyle.

U-14 Boys: Team Silver - Rurai Jago, Richard McLoughlin, Luke Buggy, Killian Whearty.

U16 Boys: Team Gold - Oisin Jago, Daniel Mcloughlin, Matthew Buggy, Noah Delaney.

There were also some very fine individual performances: Cathal Connaghton - 1st U-18 Boys; Oisin Jago - 2nd U-16 Boys; Della McLoughlin - 4th U-12 Girls; Orla Hartigan - 5th U-16 Girls; Luke Dunne - 6th Boys U-10; Grace Hartigan - 9th U-14 Girls; Cora Wilkie - 7th U-16 Girls; Ruairi Jago - 7th U-14 Boys.

It just goes to show what can be achieved when the club has the backing and involvement of the parents.

Thanks to the parents who got involved in organizing teams: Paddy and Agnes McLoughlin, Liz Jago, Chris Maguire, Elaine and Damien Browne, Stephen Whearty, Deirdre Hartigan.

Let’s see if we can do it all over again in two weeks’ time in Abbeyleix for Day 2, which will be uneven ages and Intermediate age groups.

It’s great to see the club out competing in such numbers. If any other athlete is interested in competing in Abbeyleix on October 14th contact John Scully 085-1742251.

And remember Junior Parkrun is every Sunday morning (11am sharp) on your doorstep. It’s great preparation for the cross-country season-just ask any of last Sundays medal winners.

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085-1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Vicarstown Parkrun

On Saturday we had a good contingent of athletes out for this weeks Parkrun in Vicarstown. In the men’s section we had the first three men home in Tom Lupton, Noel Marum and Niall Collins. These were followed home in 6th and 7th position by the two Joe’s (Walsh and Breen). Lucy Dunne was our first lady home in second overall position with Charlie Walsh finishing behind her. Sinead Curtis who was completing her 50th run was Portlaoise’s next lady home with Nuala Arrigan back at the shorter distances before her forthcoming Marathon. Well done to all who competed.

Laois Novice Cross-country

On Sunday Portlaoise sent a small number of athletes over to the Novice and even ages cross-country Championships in St Abbans. On a tough cross-country course Emma Jane Cuddy was 15th and Eva Howson was 25th in the girls U-12 race. Caoimhe Cuddy was second in the U-14 race. Cormac Howson was 16th in the boys U-14. In the Novice Lady’s the Portlaoise team of Maria Cuddy, Anna Duggan, Amy Walsh and Olwyn Larkin were second team over-all with Maria just missing out on an individual medal. In the men’s Novice race we only had Richie Reid and Paul Cuddy running. The last of the individual medals was decided following a great duel between these two clubmates and it came down to a sprint for the line after 6k of good honest cross-country running with Richie just getting the better of Paul. Well done to the small team that travelled.

Rathfarnham 5k

The Dublin village of Rathfarnham was invaded by Laois athletes last Sunday morning for the local clubs prestigious annual 5k road race. Ballyfin, Mountmellick, St Abban's, Ballyoan Abbeyleix and District, were all represented along with our own quartet of Mary Mulhare, Tony Reilly, Colm Fitzgerald and Aengus Burke. Generally regarded as a fast course, this year the well organised event was a bit more testing, with a strong breeze facing the runners for nearly three of the 5k. However some excellent times were posted. Our only lady in action, Mary, took off at a fast pace and maintained this right through to post an excellent 17.16, securing an overall eighth place in a strong lady’s field. Tony Reilly had a superb run, posting a time of 16.02, his fastest 5k in recent times and placing him 4th in the O45 section. Colm Fitzgerald continued his preparations for the upcoming cross-country season by coming in at an impressive 17.00 to take 5th in the O35 section, one of his last races in this grade. Aengus Burke competing in the O50 finished a little down on time in 17.43, enough however to take second prize in his grade. Great to see so many from club and county in this excellent event that contained a top-class field.

Training

Training for juveniles has been suspended on Thursday's until further notice. Training on Tuesdays for juveniles has resumed.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors St Fintan's - Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm.

Tuesday: Juveniles Portlaoise Track - All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

Tuesday: Seniors St Fintan's - Meet at 6.15pm - run at 6.30pm.

Wednesday: Seniors Portlaoise Track - Meet at 7pm.

Thursday: Seniors Portlaoise Track - Meet at 6pm.

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Laois County Cross Country

Well done to our 11 athletes who travelled to St Abban's on September 30th for Day 1 of the Laois Cross Country Championships. RKAC’s first medals of the morning went to Sean McEvoy (3rd) and Bobbie O' Connell (5th) in the U-8 non-championship race. Orlaith McEvoy, Erin O'Connell and Sadbh Dunphy represented RKAC in U-10 girls with all three girls putting a great performance. Eoghan Lalor finished in fourth place in the U-10 boys’ race. There were two wonderful performances from Aoibhinn McEvoy and Evanna Ryle, both competing in the U-12 girls. Evanna battled from the start of the race coming home with the silver medal. Aron Lawlor dominated the U-12 boys’ race and finished in a very strong first position. In U-14 boys Rory Lalor finished in third place supported by his brother Niall. Well done to all athletes who competed today and a big thanks to their parents for travelling to St Abbans to support this great bunch of athletes.

Training

Training Monday and Wednesday evenings in Kilcavan.

St Abban's AC

Downey's Nissan Cross Country

Congratulations to Caitlin McDonald, Novice Champion 2018 and 2nd and 3rd place winners Lucy Deegan and Meabh Maher. Superb result from our young women. Congratulations also to our Men’s silver medallist James Moore. We won Gold and Bronze team medals in both the men and women's races. Fantastic achievement and we’re grateful to everyone for making the effort.

Well done to all our athletes that competed at the weekend in the first Cross Country Championship event. It was great to see so many St. Abbans AC singlets throughout the course.

Thank you once again to all our amazing volunteers.

Rathfarnham 5km

Well done to team Abban's taking part in the Rathfarnham 5k recently: Stephen Hunter - 29th 15:56; Procter Geoghegan - 30th 15:55; John Fenlon - 32nd 16:02; Brian Kelly - 51st 16:19.

Laois Primary Schools Cross Country

Congratulations to our 6th class girls who won first team in the Laois Primary Schools Cross Country in O’Dempsey’s on the 26th of September. Katie McGrath, Ciara Malone and Aisling Cawley, representing Killeshin NS. Pictured below, being awarded their team medals at the Laois Championships.

Congratulations to Audrey Byrne Seoighe English who took part in the Irish Life Health Leinster Schools Combined Events yesterday. Seoighe was 3rd in the High Jump with a PB of 1.54m, won the 800m in 2:44 mins and was 5th overall after all 5 events.

Coaches needed

Anybody willing to help out with coaching, AAI have a new list of courses - http://www.athleticsireland.ie/coaching/fixtures/ we can organise training for anyone interested please contact Catriona at the club.

Training

Senior training Tuesday and Friday 7:30 – 9:00pm. Cost will be just €2 per session, contact Bernard, Michael or Gavin for more information.

Juvenile training has resumed at the track. Cross Country training begins Sunday 2nd of September at 11:00am in Tolerton, park at Behans.

St Michael’s AC

Super Valu collection

Many thanks to all who supported our SuperValu collection recently, all support is greatly appreciated by all at the club. Thanks to all club members who gave their time over the weekend and to the staff and management at SuperValu for facilitating our club.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Emo House – meeting at 7pm in the back-car park. Thursday training takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training resumes on September 3rd for Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

St Michael's AC

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.