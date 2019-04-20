GALLERY: Crowds out in force for St Michael's AC Good Friday Forest run

St Michael's AC, Portarlington hosted their annual 8k Forest Run through Emo Court on Good Friday, with the crowds coming out in force for a great day out.

Emo proved to be a popular destination for revellers on Good Friday as they were treated to a well-organised day out for the St Michael's AC run. The scenic trails and wood surrounding Emo Court provided a beautiful backdrop for the run.

The weather was enviable with the sun making an appearance for much of the day, adding to the festivities, while participants also highlighted the friendly, inviting atmosphere as one of the main attractions of the event.

Last year's event turned out to be a huge success too, a family-friendly event on Good Friday proving to be an enjoyable day out. The base is in the Emo GAA Community Centre and the run sprawls through Emo Court, before returning to the Community Centre afterwards for prize-giving.

