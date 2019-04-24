GALLERY: Portlaoise Panthers stage 'The Voice' fundraiser on Easter Sunday

The Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club staged 'The Voice' fundraiser in The Midlands Park Hotel on Easter Sunday night with a large crowd turning out to support the local club

On the night, fifteen acts accompanied by The Big Spoon Band took to stage to strut their stuff and try and impress the judges and audience alike - but it was Jade and Jasmine Burke and Ellen Garvey whose rendition of The Jackson 5 classic, I Want You Back that stole the show.

Special guests on the night were the Scoil Chriost Ri basketball team that represented Ireland at the ISF World Championships in Crete, Greece to finish in fourteenth place - and what a homecoming it was.

