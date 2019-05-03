GALLERY: Action from the 2019 Laois Track & Field Championships at St Abban's

*Swipe or click on the arrow to scroll through the full gallery of pictures*

The Laois Track & Field Championships were held at St Abban's last weekend, and our photographer Alf Harvey was on hand to grab some great shots of the action in the gallery above.

Athletes, parents and supporters from all nine Athletic Clubs in the County converged on Monavea for the day.

The day was a huge success with a great turnout with competitors competing from U-9 right through to Master across the 100m sprint, distance running, relay, long jump, high jump, shot putt, discus, javelin and more!

For full results of the day, see the Laois Athletics Facebook Page here: Laois Athletics Facebook