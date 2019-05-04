Great Laois celebrations at Punchestown after Ireland's longest race

Laois enjoyed a fantastic win at Punchestown Festival thanks to an alliance with Kildare.

Amidst all the talk of the retirement of Ruby Walsh, Ballybroker Bridge took La Touche Chase - the longest race in Ireland 

It was a fantastic win for the owner James 'Jazz' McKeon from Portlaoise who is a member of the well known McKeon Stone family business in Stradbally.

The horse romped home by 25 lengths after a 4 miles and two furlongs marathon.

Ballybroker Bridge is trained in Kildare by Peter Maher.