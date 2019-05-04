Great Laois celebrations at Punchestown after Ireland's longest race

Laois enjoyed a fantastic win at Punchestown Festival thanks to an alliance with Kildare.

Amidst all the talk of the retirement of Ruby Walsh, Ballybroker Bridge took La Touche Chase - the longest race in Ireland

It was a fantastic win for the owner James 'Jazz' McKeon from Portlaoise who is a member of the well known McKeon Stone family business in Stradbally.

The horse romped home by 25 lengths after a 4 miles and two furlongs marathon.

Ballybroker Bridge is trained in Kildare by Peter Maher.

Ballyboker Bridge runs away with the La Touche Cup! The twelve-year-old triumphs in Ireland's longest race for Peter Maher and @swflanagan7 at @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/UP5sA0tz0n May 2, 2019

Great scenes at Punchestown as Ballyboker Bridge is a very popular local winner pic.twitter.com/pFKr7W1Nop — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 2, 2019

This is a race that means so much to Peter Maher, who has a major fancy running here tomorrow too. pic.twitter.com/6D7ZhTfvlu — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 2, 2019