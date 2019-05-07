Gallery from the Portlaoise Panthers Men's MABB Div 1 final glory

Midland Area Basketball Men’s Division 1 Final

Portlaoise Panthers Green 72

Litpol 70

Given the major success of Men’s Green team this year, winning the Midlands League and the many impressive performances as a team and as individuals, the prospect of facing last year’s winners Litpol was mouth-watering.

As expected this game provided the perfect drama and the perfect result as the Panthers bring down the curtain on a glorious season for the club.

Both Green and Litpol hit the court with a bang playing high octane basketball throughout each quarter with never more than a couple of baskets between them on the scoreboard.

As the quarters passed there was no let up to the drama and tension in a game not for the feint hearted. As the game came down to the final seconds, Panthers held the slim lead of 2 points but Litpol never dropped the head and levelled to bring the game to over time.

Through deafening vocal encouragement throughout last few minutes Panthers held their nerve scoring freely however Litpol wilted under the Panthers pressure and Portlaoise took the Division 1 title.

PORTLAOISE

Team: Rian O’Connell, Liam Kinsella, Gary Morrissey, James Gormley, Sean Condon, James Phelan, Trevor Swayne, Shane Buggie, Dylan Dunne, Pierce Bolger-Hinds, Conor Byrne.

Coach: Shane O’Neil

*Above photo gallery by Denis Byrne