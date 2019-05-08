Portlaoise Panthers Women cruise to Division 1 crown

A final opportunity in the season to witness a superb Portlaoise Panthers team in action was relished by both the home support and any neutrals in St Mary's Hall as the team has accomplished so much this year.

Portlaoise Panthers Green 99

Tullamore Orange 52

Midland Area Basketball Women’s Division 1 Final

Claire Melia finished top scorer as she racked up 37 points, while Sarah Fleming finished close behind with 24 points.

The Panthers Ladies took an early lead, controlling the game effortlessly with Irish Internationals Claire Melia and Ciara Byrne demonstrating their immense strength but it was a seamless team effort that squeezed out Tullamore Orange.

Panthers took the half-time buzzer with a score of 51-29 which they stretched out to 99-52 by the end of time.

Melia added a further 10 points to her tally while Amy Byrne, Jade Burke and Fleming all posted points to the scoreboard to see them crowned Division 1 champions, earning a rapturous applause in the hall and taking a well-deserved Division 1 title.

Portlaoise Panthers

Team: Jade Burke, Shauna Mulhall, Ciara Byrne, Amy Byrne, Emma Wheeler, Jasmine Burke, Hannah Collins, Claire Melia, Ciara Wheeler, Sarah Fleming, Shauna Dooley, Gillian Wheeler.

Coaches: Jack Dooley and Peter O’Sullivan

*Above photo gallery by Denis Byrne