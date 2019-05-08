All the excitement from the Stradbally Community Day as part of The Big Hello weekend

Communities around Laois celebrated The Big Hello National Community Day held for the first time over the May Bank Holiday weekend, and crowds flocked to the GAA grounds in Stradbally for their Community Day.

Jointly organised by the Stradbally Vicarstown Timahoe (SVT) Activity & Wellness Hub and Stradbally GAA, the event was huge success with a great turnout and the weather to match.

Fun and smiles aplenty as the day featured live music, top class Irish dancing as well as Zumba, face painting, BBQ and bouncy castles. The

Laois County Council said they were overwhelmed with the imagination of various community groups throughout the county ranging from kayak tasting sessions to inter-generational BBQs. As a result, the council supplemented the €10,000 in funding available to ensure the maximum amount of community groups could stage an event.

Photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to capture the atmosphere in the above gallery.