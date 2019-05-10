Laois sports clubs come together to support Mountmellick teen

Four Laois sports clubs came together on Sunday last to stage a fundraiser in aid of a local teenager, Dillon Payne, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

The sixteen year old Mountmellick CS student is currently undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and the local community rallied together to hold a fundraiser at the Mountmellick GAA grounds.

The event was a big success as Mountmellick GAA Club, Mountmellick United FC, Portarlington Rugby Club and The Rock GAA came together to host a fun day in aid of Dylan.

For anyone wishing to support, you can donate: HERE

*Above photo gallery by Denis Byrne