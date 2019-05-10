Laois Marlins dominate at Leinster Championships

The Laois Marlins Swimming Club was in top form at the Leinster Division 2 Championships held over the May Bank Holiday weekend at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

This Competition attracts some fine young swimmers from all of the clubs throughout Leinster. Laois Marlins had a total of thirteen Swimmers taking part in the Gala, seven girls and six boys.

Marlins started off by dominating in the Boys Relay Event with the Boys Team taking gold. The swimmers involved in the relay event were Conor Menendez, Noah Murphy, Scott Overton and Ben Wall.

Laois Marlins Ladies then rose to the occasion with the Girls Relay team fighting off some stiff competition to take the gold in that event as well. The Girls team was made up of Nora Alastal, Katie O’Connor, Daniela Ryan and Jessica Zhigulskaya.

The Laois Marlins Team was on fire that weekend, and they were not content to leave it with just the relay wins.

There were only 13 swimmers taking part across 49 swims - yet there was 34 Personal Bests! Alongside the Relay wins, the team took an impressive medal haul of 23 individual medals, 11 Golds, 7 Silvers and 5 Bronze!

A Special Mention to all those individual medal winners: Nora Alastal, Conor Menedez, Caoimhe Moore, Scott Overton, Daniela Ryan, Ben Wall and Jessica Zhigulskaya. The Summer is looking bright for Laois Marlins.