Glitz and glam at the Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club Awards Night

The Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club rounded off another hugely successful year which has seen them go from strength to strength at their annual Awards Night at the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday night.

Players, supporters, family and friends arrived to the Midlands Park Hotel suited and booted, ready to celebrate a years worth of achievements. As well as individual player accolades, the club also awarded their Club Person of the Year, Club Supporter of the Year and made their first induction to the Hall of Fame - none other than Laois' sporting hero, Pat Critchley.

The list of award winners is below:

2019 Senior Award Winners



U18 Ladies: Ciara Byrne

U18 Mens: Gary Morrissey

Ladies Black: Sarah Fallon

Ladies Green: Claire Melia

Mens White: Rody McEvoy

Mens Green: James Gormley

Mens Black: Mantas Vilimas

Ladies Nl: Jamie Sherburne

Mens Nl: Mike Pierre

Club Person: Niall Davis

Club Supporter: Michelle Harrington

Coach Of Year: Shane O’Neill

Hall Of Fame: Pat Critchley

On hand to catch all the glitz and glam was photographer Denis Byrne.