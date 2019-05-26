GALLERY
Glitz and glam at the Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club Awards Night
The Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club rounded off another hugely successful year which has seen them go from strength to strength at their annual Awards Night at the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday night.
Players, supporters, family and friends arrived to the Midlands Park Hotel suited and booted, ready to celebrate a years worth of achievements. As well as individual player accolades, the club also awarded their Club Person of the Year, Club Supporter of the Year and made their first induction to the Hall of Fame - none other than Laois' sporting hero, Pat Critchley.
The list of award winners is below:
2019 Senior Award Winners
U18 Ladies: Ciara Byrne
U18 Mens: Gary Morrissey
Ladies Black: Sarah Fallon
Ladies Green: Claire Melia
Mens White: Rody McEvoy
Mens Green: James Gormley
Mens Black: Mantas Vilimas
Ladies Nl: Jamie Sherburne
Mens Nl: Mike Pierre
Club Person: Niall Davis
Club Supporter: Michelle Harrington
Coach Of Year: Shane O’Neill
Hall Of Fame: Pat Critchley
On hand to catch all the glitz and glam was photographer Denis Byrne.
