Laois Marlins on form at Aer Lingus Gala

The Laois Marlins Swim Club had a smaller squad than usual attend the Aer Lingus Short Course Gala on the 25 & 26 of May. Though the squad was small, it was mighty, as the young swimmers soared to success in this Level 3 Gala.

The Gala one of the last qualification chances for the Leinster Division 1 Championships and the Irish Age Division 2 Championships at the beginning of July.

The Laois Marlins Squad was made up of five girls - Amy Bergin, Orla Colley, Caoimhe Moore, Sadhbh Moore, Daniela Ryan - and four boys - Michael Bergin, Samuel Farrell, Noah Murphy and Matthew O’Sullivan. Between these young swimmers who took part in 35 individual swims, achieving 19 Personal Bests and to take home a total of 8 medals: 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Amy Bergin (14) took the Gold in the 100m Freestyle and Silver in the 200 Butterfly, while Michael Bergin (12) had 3 great swims finishing just outside the medals in the 100m Back Stroke.

Orla Colley (12) gave two super performances, finishing just outside the medals in the 200m Back Stroke. Samuel Farrell (14) had three strong swims taking the Silver in oth the 200m Individual Medley and 200m Breast Stroke.

Caoimhe Moore (15) had a cracking day with five superb swims, achieving the Gold in 200m Breast Stroke, Silver in the 100m Breast Stroke, and Bronze in both 50m Freestyle and the 200m Individual Medley while finishing just outside the medals in the 100m Free.

Sadhbh Moore (12) had three goods swims with a super performance in the 100m Butterfly achieving a personal best. Noah Murphy (15) put in four good displays with a strong performance in the 100m Butterfly, while Matthew O’Sullivan (10) had three very strong swims, finishing just outside the medals in the 50mFree, 50m Back Stroke and 50m Butterfly.

Daniela Ryan (14) produced personal bests in the 50m, 100m, and 200m Freestyle and the 100m Back Stroke.

The future is looking bright for the Laois Marlins Swimming Team.