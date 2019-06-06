GALLERY
Laois soccer clubs honoured at CCFL Awards Night
Laois soccer clubs were amongst those picking up awards at the Combined Counties Football League (CCFL) Awards Night at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore over the weekend.
Laois winners on the night included Portlaoise Shamrocks, Emo Celtic, Abbeyleix Athletic, Rosenallis, Mountmellick Utd, Mountmellick Celtic, Portlaoise AFC and the big winners Stradbally Town.
A large Stradbally Town contingent travelled to Tullamore on Friday last to celebrate a historic year for the club. They finished runners-up in Division 2 behind Gentex FC, won the Denis Delaney Division 2 Cup before going on to their first-ever Counties Cup final where they fell to Monksland FC in the decider.
Such was the club's success on the field they were awarded the Club Merit Award, as well as star striker Jody Dillon collecting the individual accolade of International Recognition Award for his performances with the Irish Defence Forces on the international stage.
Full list of Laois involvement below:
Leagues
Over 35 League South Winners: Portlaoise Shamrocks
Under 17 Premier Division - Winners: Emo Celtic Runners-Up: Portlaoise AFC
Division 4 - Winners: Abbeyleix Athletic Runners-Up: Mountmellick Celtic
Division 2 Runners-Up: Stradbally Town
Cups
PMB Over 35s Shield - Winners: Rosenallis Runners-Up: Stradbally Town
PMB Over 35′s Cup Runners-Up: Portlaoise Shamrocks
C.C.F.L. Futsal Cup Winners: Mountmellick Utd
Ita Farrell Under 17 Cup - Winners: Portlaoise AFC Runners-Up: Abbeyleix Athletic
Division 4 Cup Winners: Mountmellick Celtic
Denis Delaney Div 2 Cup Winners: Stradbally Town
Combined Counties Shield Runners-Up: Abbeyleix Athletic
Paddy Cotter Senior Cup Runners-Up: Clonaslee Utd
John Farrell Counties Cup Runners-Up: Stradbally Town
Individual
International Recognition Award: Jody Dillon (Stradbally Town)
Club Merit Award: Stradbally Town
