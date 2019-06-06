Laois soccer clubs honoured at CCFL Awards Night

Laois soccer clubs were amongst those picking up awards at the Combined Counties Football League (CCFL) Awards Night at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore over the weekend.

Laois winners on the night included Portlaoise Shamrocks, Emo Celtic, Abbeyleix Athletic, Rosenallis, Mountmellick Utd, Mountmellick Celtic, Portlaoise AFC and the big winners Stradbally Town.

A large Stradbally Town contingent travelled to Tullamore on Friday last to celebrate a historic year for the club. They finished runners-up in Division 2 behind Gentex FC, won the Denis Delaney Division 2 Cup before going on to their first-ever Counties Cup final where they fell to Monksland FC in the decider.

Such was the club's success on the field they were awarded the Club Merit Award, as well as star striker Jody Dillon collecting the individual accolade of International Recognition Award for his performances with the Irish Defence Forces on the international stage.

Full list of Laois involvement below:

Leagues

Over 35 League South Winners: Portlaoise Shamrocks

Under 17 Premier Division - Winners: Emo Celtic Runners-Up: Portlaoise AFC

Division 4 - Winners: Abbeyleix Athletic Runners-Up: Mountmellick Celtic

Division 2 Runners-Up: Stradbally Town

Cups

PMB Over 35s Shield - Winners: Rosenallis Runners-Up: Stradbally Town

PMB Over 35′s Cup Runners-Up: Portlaoise Shamrocks

C.C.F.L. Futsal Cup Winners: Mountmellick Utd

Ita Farrell Under 17 Cup - Winners: Portlaoise AFC Runners-Up: Abbeyleix Athletic

Division 4 Cup Winners: Mountmellick Celtic

Denis Delaney Div 2 Cup Winners: Stradbally Town

Combined Counties Shield Runners-Up: Abbeyleix Athletic

Paddy Cotter Senior Cup Runners-Up: Clonaslee Utd

John Farrell Counties Cup Runners-Up: Stradbally Town

Individual

International Recognition Award: Jody Dillon (Stradbally Town)

Club Merit Award: Stradbally Town