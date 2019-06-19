Lady's Captain Day 2019 at Abbeyleix Golf Club

Abbeyleix Golf Club played host to their Lady President's Prize on Sunday, with a large crowd turning out to support Lady President Karen Odlum.

Geraldine Murphy claimed the top prize on the day, narrowly so, beating Bernie Carroll and Fiona Bardon.

Pictures of all the prize winners can be found above, and the full list of results is below.

Results:

1st: Geraldine Murphy (148 nett)

2nd: Bernie Carroll (148 nett)

3rd: Fionn Bardon (149 nett)

4th: Kathryn Bonham (150 nett)

5th: Ann Maher (151 nett)

6th: Elaine Mahony (152 nett)

7th: Nancy Scully (154 nett)

Gross: Shauna Carroll (156 gross)

Day 1: Kathleen Kavanagh (154 nett)

Day 2: Alice White (159 nett)

