Laois Paralympian Turner named in Irish squad for upcoming championships

Laois Paralympian Nicole Turner has been named in the Irish squad for the upcoming 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London this September.

Portarlington native Turner (16) is a Transition Year student in Colaiste Iosgain, but has been a mainstay in the Irish setup since she competed at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio when she was just 14 - navigating her way to no less than five finals.

Last month Turner won a gold medal in the 50-metre Butterfly Youth final in the World Para Swimming Series in Berlin, going a step further than her previous performance where she claimed silver.

Turner is also one of eight top Irish athletes who are ambassadors for Dare to Believe organised by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

Now, in the lead up to the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships the Ireland team has been named with Turner one of eight athletes included to compete in London.

The rearranged 2019 World Para Swimming Championships will take place in London from 9 to 15 September. The London Aquatics Centre, located on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, played host to the swimming events at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, and will once again welcome the best in the world later this year.

The decision to stage the event in the British capital follows the International Paralympic Committee’s decision earlier this year to strip Malaysia of the right to host the event. The Malaysian government failed to provide the IPC with the necessary guarantees that Israeli Para swimmers could participate, free from discrimination, and safely in the Championships.

London 2019, a key qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, will be the ninth edition of the World Para Swimming Championships and marks the second time the event has been staged in Great Britain following the 2015 edition in Glasgow.

Around 600 swimmers from 60 nations are set to compete in the Championships which is a qualifier to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

