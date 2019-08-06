Stradbally Town AFC turn out in style for Awards Night

Stradbally Town AFC hosted their annual Awards Night in Napper Tandy's, Stradbally over the weekend to cap off what was a stellar year for the club on all fronts.

It was a historic year for the club as they gained promotion from Division 2 as well as claiming the Division 2 Cup, and to top it off they reached their first ever John Farrell Combined Counties Cup final where they eventually fell to Monksland after extra-time.

A big crowd turned out for the awards night on Saturday last in Napper Tandy’s with live music from Transmitter. Jim Kelly and Alan Wright from the CCFL were on hand to present the medals and the individual awards that went to Jimmy Langton who was crowned Player of the Season, Benny Lawlor for Young Player of the Season and Jody Dillion who was Club Top Goalscorer. The Club were also presented a special merit award from the CCFL for our exploits last season.

Our photographer Michael Scully was there on the night to catch the crowds.

*Browse through the gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above