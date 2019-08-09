Rain fails to dampen spirits at the Portlaoise Street Soccer League finals

The Laois Sports Partnership staged the Portlaoise Street League soccer competition finals at the Portlaoise Leisure Centre during the week with a host of teams taking part.

Laois Sports Partnership was delighted to facilitate in running the Portlaoise Street League, under the umbrella of the Irish Street League, using the power of sport to transform the lives of individuals who have encountered difficulties and fallen on hard times. It's about rebuilding lives using sport as a catalyst for change.

Street leagues are not about fixing people’s problems. It is part of the solution. It's about boosting self-esteem, self-confidence and self-discipline.

Developing a sense of self-worth. Feeling good about one self is one of the fundamental building blocks to moving on in life.

Tuesday 6th August was a great sporting experience for all eight teams at Portlaoise Leisure Centre astro pitches. As always there was only one winning team, with OFC winning the 2019 event.

Ethan O’Reilly, who just returned from Cardiff having represented Ireland in the Homeless Street Leagues and Ethan received the “Fair Play Award” for his outstanding respect and fair play towards the opposition.

Second place was Integration FC, with their head organiser Bolaji Adeyanju coordinating all the direct provision houses in Laois to come together and showcase their individual talents. Third place went to Saucy FC, a young vibrant team that really tested their skills working hard against all other 5 teams to take the coveted third place. The penalty shootout was won by Aaron Brennan representing Sam FC.

Well done to all teams and supporters, although the weather was not favourable at times it didn't dampen the enjoyment of the Portlaoise Street League 2019.

*Browse through the photo gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above