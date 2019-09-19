Laois Kickboxing amongst the medals at Tallaght Open

Laois Martial Arts were in action again at the Tallaght Open recently. The team of seven competed in both Light Contact and Point Fighting.

The youngest member of the team, Peter McInerney (Under 6 Novice) competed in the Light Contact under 6 years. This was Peter’s second time to compete, securing a second place medal after a thrilling fight with a Dublin opponent.

Anthony Conroy (Under 8 Intermediate), took to the mats in Point Fighting and competed very well on the day but narrowly missed out by one point in a back and forth contest, securing a third place medal. Anthony went on to win a bronze medal also in Light Contact.

Ciara McPartlan (Under 12 Advanced) competed in Point Fighting against a Co. Offaly opponent. The fight didn’t go her way but a well deserved 3rd place finish was earned. Hannah Reinhardt (Under 10 Advanced) was in flying form on the mats competing in both the Intermediate and Advanced sections in Point fighting, coming away with a 2nd place finish after some thrilling fights. Hannah went on to secure a third place finish In Light Contact as well.

Amelia Reinhardt (Under 13 Advanced), fresh back from the European Championships, secured 3rd in both Point Fighting and Light Contact after some great challenges on the day.

Aodhan O’Brien (Under 10 Novice) had a super day of competition winning his first gold medal in the sport on an exciting day.

Jack Eakins, our solo senior of the day, competed in the -75kg Novice Men's Light Contact and secured a well earned second place trophy for his efforts.

Coach Shane Culleton commented that the team had another great day on the mats, progressing all of the time and improving. The level at these national events is remarkable and really shows where the sport is at in Ireland.

*Browse through the gallery above using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above