GALLERY: Laois Marlins swimmers dominate at St. Fiacc’s Gala

The Laois Marlins Swimming Club was in flying form at St. Fiacc’s Swimming Club Gala on Sunday 27th of October.

There were a total of 37 Laois Marlins swimmers in action across Senior, Senior Development, Junior and Junior Development Squads, 19 Girls and 18 boys, taking part in 68 swims in total.

The Marlins dominated the podium positions with the club taking home 51 medals in total, 34 Gold’s, 8 Silvers and 9 Bronze medals, which meant that we were well represented in the prizes on the day. Laois Marlins collectively achieved 64 Personal Bests, many swimmers achieving this in multiple swims.

A special mention to all the swimmers who won medals at St. Fiacc’s.

Girls: Sadhbh Moore, Daniela Ryan, Caoimhe Moore, Amelia Kalich, Chloe Kavanagh, Nora Alastal, Klava Hayes, Freya Stanley, Diana Alastal.

Boys: Michéal Bergin, Matthew O’Sullivan, Ethan Davy, Jakub Kuba, Calvin Carabio, Ben Wall, Sean Zou, Alex Hooney, Caylem McEvoy, Noah Murphy.

