GALLERY: Laois Camogie celebrate a hugely successful year at annual awards night

Laois Camogie drew the curtain down on a hugely successful inter-county season at their U-16 and Minor awards night at the Castle Arms Hotel in Durrow last weekend.

The Laois minors were crowned Leinster champions earlier in the year before going on to claim the 'B' All-Ireland after a replay down in Nenagh, Limerick proving stern opposition to Robert Jones' side. The Laois U-16's also enjoyed on-field success as they too claimed the Leinster 'B' title before Limerick knocked them out in the All-Ireland semi-final.

With plenty to celebrate, the players, their families and supporters alike dressed to the nines for the Awards Night last Saturday night in the Castle Arms Hotel in Durrow.

Our photographer Alf Harvey was in attendance to catch all the scenes.

