GALLERY: Laois Marlins swimmers excel at recent Galas

Kilkenny Winter Gala

The Laois Marlins Swim Club were well represented at the Kilkenny Winter Gala with a crew of 24 swimmers consisting of 14 girls and 10 boys.

The event is a fun Gala attracting the younger swimmers wanting to gain valuable competition experience along with some more experience swimmers aiming to improve on their times.

Laois Marlins were strong competition with an impressive medal haul of 20, comprising of 5 Golds, 10 Silvers and 5 Bronze over the 38 events.

Representing the girls: Katelyn Bergin, Muireann Byrne, Fiona Carroll, Rachel Igoe, Sophie Igoe, Katie Kirwan, Chloe Kavanagh, Aoibheann Lalor, Ruby Maguire, Katie O’Connor, Aine O’Sullivan, Lily O’Meare, Freya Stanley, Lucy Sheehan. The boys: Eli Brophy, Cillian Bergin, Calvin Carabio, Ben Holohan, Noah Murphy, Caylem McEvoy, Matthew O’Sullivan, Eric Popa, Leo Picard and Ben Wall.

National Aquatic Centre Gala

Laois Marlins put on a strong performance at the NAC Gala with a crew of 18 swimmers looking to improve their times.

With an early start in the day the team were rearing to go at the 47-event gala. Between them the young swimmers took part in 59 individual swims, achieving 33 Personal Bests and took home a total of 11 medals, 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 6 Bronze.

The Laois Marlins Squad was made up of 10 girls: Diana Alastal, Nora Alastal, Lucy Brennan, Amy Bergin, Orla Colley, Toni Dolan, Klava Hayes, Lena Kaminska, Sadhbh Moore, Caoimhe Moore, and 8 boys: Eli Brophy, Micheal Bergin, Sean Donoghue, Sam Farrell, Kuba Krawczun, Cian Nugent, Ignat Sumuchov, Valera Zaharovs. All putting in very strong swims with super personal bests.

Orla Colley took home a gold in the 100m Butterfly and a Silver in the 200m Free, Sadhbh Moore took a gold in the 200m Butterfly, Lena Kaminska took home 3 medals a Silver in the 200m Butterfly and 2 Bronze in the 100m Back and 200m Breast, Klava Hayes a Bronze in the 100m Breast, Lucy Brennan a Bronze in 100m Free, Sean Donaghue a Silver in 100m Breast, Sam Farrell a Bronze in 100m Back, Ignat Samuchov a Bronze in 100m Breast. Overall a great performance by the Laois Marlins Club.

