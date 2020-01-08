Athletics

GALLERY: All smiles at the annual Ballyroan Abbey GAA St Stephen's Day 5K Run

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Almost 130 people turned out for the annual Ballyroan Abbey GAA St Stephens Day 5k Run.

Dusting themselves down after the Christmas festivities, a record crowd turned out for the now annual event through the streets of Ballyroan.

Top 3 Males:
Cian McDonald
Noel Burke
Tom Dunne

Top 3 Females:
Breda McDonald
Kate McDonald
Louise Mahony

Category winners:
U12 Girls: Hannah Cox
U12 Boys: Ben Malone

U14 Boys: Keenan Hearns
U14 Girls: Emma Fitzpatrick

U16 Girls: Faye McEvoy, Niamh Tunney, Ciara Bowe
U16 Boys: Evan Hogg, Davin McEvoy, Jack McMahon

Over 40 Male: Eddie Dunne
Over 40 Female: Monica Corcoran

Over 50 Male: Mike McCarthy
Over 50 Female: Lucy Dunne

Over 60 Male: Pat Harding

Alf Harvey was behind the lens to catch the crowds.

*Browse through the gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above