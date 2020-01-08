Athletics
GALLERY: All smiles at the annual Ballyroan Abbey GAA St Stephen's Day 5K Run
Almost 130 people turned out for the annual Ballyroan Abbey GAA St Stephens Day 5k Run.
Dusting themselves down after the Christmas festivities, a record crowd turned out for the now annual event through the streets of Ballyroan.
Top 3 Males:
Cian McDonald
Noel Burke
Tom Dunne
Top 3 Females:
Breda McDonald
Kate McDonald
Louise Mahony
Category winners:
U12 Girls: Hannah Cox
U12 Boys: Ben Malone
U14 Boys: Keenan Hearns
U14 Girls: Emma Fitzpatrick
U16 Girls: Faye McEvoy, Niamh Tunney, Ciara Bowe
U16 Boys: Evan Hogg, Davin McEvoy, Jack McMahon
Over 40 Male: Eddie Dunne
Over 40 Female: Monica Corcoran
Over 50 Male: Mike McCarthy
Over 50 Female: Lucy Dunne
Over 60 Male: Pat Harding
Alf Harvey was behind the lens to catch the crowds.
