GALLERY: All smiles at the annual Ballyroan Abbey GAA St Stephen's Day 5K Run

Almost 130 people turned out for the annual Ballyroan Abbey GAA St Stephens Day 5k Run.

Dusting themselves down after the Christmas festivities, a record crowd turned out for the now annual event through the streets of Ballyroan.

Top 3 Males:

Cian McDonald

Noel Burke

Tom Dunne

Top 3 Females:

Breda McDonald

Kate McDonald

Louise Mahony

Category winners:

U12 Girls: Hannah Cox

U12 Boys: Ben Malone

U14 Boys: Keenan Hearns

U14 Girls: Emma Fitzpatrick

U16 Girls: Faye McEvoy, Niamh Tunney, Ciara Bowe

U16 Boys: Evan Hogg, Davin McEvoy, Jack McMahon

Over 40 Male: Eddie Dunne

Over 40 Female: Monica Corcoran

Over 50 Male: Mike McCarthy

Over 50 Female: Lucy Dunne

Over 60 Male: Pat Harding

Alf Harvey was behind the lens to catch the crowds.

*Browse through the gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above