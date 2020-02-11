GALLERY: Laois Marlins swimmers continue strong start to 2020 season

With the start of the Long Course racing season upon us, the Laois Marlins Swim Club delivered a strong performance over the last two weekends in the Leinster Long Course Qualifying Meet which was held over 3 days from and the Leinster Development Meet.

The Leinster Long Course Qualifying Meet was the first long course racing competition of the season and the 28 Laois Marlins swimmers displayed a brilliant performance over the 3 days achieving 47 personal bests, one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Competing for the girl’s squad were Nora Alastal, Amy Bergin, Lucy Brennan, Muireann Byrne, Orla Colley, Toni Dolan, Klava Hayes, Lena Tiernan Kaminska, Caoimhe Moore, Sadhbh Moore, Katie O’Connor, Daniela Ryan and Jessica Zhigulskaya. While the boy’s squad were represented by Cillian Bergin, Micheál Bergin, Eli Brophy, Calvin Carabio, Sean Donoghue, Sam Farrell, Kuba Krawczun, Conor Menendez, Cian Nugent, Scott Overton, Sean D Scannell, Ben Wall, Valera Zaharovs, Sean Zou and Noah Murphy.

A special mention to the medal winners with Sean D Scannell receiving gold in the 50m backstroke, two silvers in the 200m backstroke and the 100 back, while Eli Brophy claimed a bronze in the 50m breaststroke, and Sadhbh Moore a bronze in the 50m backstroke.

The Laois Marlins Swim Club continued their strong start to the 2020 season with another huge crew of 27 swimmers attending the Leinster Development Meet on Sunday, January 27th at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, with all athletes looking to deliver positive swims and better their times.

The squad reaped the rewards to come home with a total of 53 personal bests in what was a stellar day for the club.

The 14 girls representing Laois Marlins were Diana Alastal, Nora Alastal, Muireann Byrne, Fiona Carroll, Orla Colley, Klava Hayes, Rachel Igoe, Sophie Igoe, Chloe Kavanagh, Ruby Maguire, Caoimhe Moore, Sadhbh Moore, Katie O’Connor and Daniela Ryan. Taking to the pool for the or the boys were Micheál Bergin, Cillian Bergin, Eli Brophy, Calvin Carabio, Ethan Davy, Sam Farrell, Caylem McEvoy, Noah Murphy, Leo Picard, Eric Popa, Ignat Samuchov, Vladislav Spirkin, Valera Zaharovs, and a commendation to Sam Farrell who came first place in the 50m fly.

Well done to all the swimmers for their fantastic swimming in both events and to the team coaches Padraic Dolan and Judith O’Connor for their successes.

*Browse through the gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above