Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison); Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall; Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison); Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

National Masters, Intermediate & Juvenile B Championships

Thirteen of our athletes travelled to Avondale in County Wicklow on February 8th to compete in the national Masters, Intermediate and Juvenile B Championships. The ideal cross country course featured plenty of hills and muck. Well done to each of our athletes who ran very well. The results are as follows:

Juvenile B Championships:

Girls U15 2500m: Faye McEvoy (5th), Niamh Tunney (6th), Ciara Bowe (62nd), Emma Fitzpatrick (80th). Girls U17 3000m: Niamh McDonald (2nd), Caoimhe Moore (8th). The girls county team won gold.

Boys U17 4000m: Evan Hogg (2nd), Jack McMahon (8th). The boys county team won silver. Master’s Men: O35 7000m: Noel Burke (9th). O60 7000m: Martin McDonald (3rd).

Intermediate Women 5000m: Breda McDonald (12th), Kate McDonald (13th). Intermediate Men 8000m: John Kirwan (82nd).

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night at 7.30 in Ballyroan GAA field.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Oughaval AC

All Ireland B Championships

Avondale House, Rathdrum Co. Wicklow was the venue on Saturday 8th for the All- Ireland B. This event brings the curtain down on the 2019 / 2020 athletics season, for Clubs and Counties, and some 1,350 athletes from U-11 to Masters (where over 70 competed, on what is a beautiful setting but a testing hilly course.

For Oughaval AC, who brought over 40 young athletes to the event, it turned out to be their most successful day ever at an All-Ireland event. The club finished the day off with a total of 3 individual Podium Finishers and 3 sets of team medals.

First up was the Girls U-11 race – where 135 athletes took to the start line. Cara English from St. Abbans led the Laois charge, finishing on the podium in 10th place. The Oughaval team; Eliza McLoughlin, Sophie Poole, Heidi Browne and Lucy Hartigan ran in their first cross country event outside the county and found the conditions tough, but still finished their team event.

The Boy’s U-11 had 115 athletes on the start line, and the Oughaval team of Tadhg Roberts, Luke Dunne, Thomas Foy, Joseph Kelly, Davoren Bennett and Jake Murray finished strongly in what was their first big cross country race. The Girls U-13 race got the Laois supporters going, with Della McLoughlin of Oughaval AC in the leading group throughout the race. For a brief period she took the lead in the 80-plus strong field of athletes but finished in a very fine 2nd place, her first Individual All- Ireland Medal.

In addition, she led her team of Katie McLoughlin, Ella Dunne, Lucy Browne and Seren Robert to the Club Bronze Medals – their first All-Ireland Medals. Boys U-13 set off at a brisk pace and the Oughaval athletes, Eolann Maguire, Patrick Hartigan and James Doyle battled all the way to the finish.

In a big field of over 80 athletes, the county team were just outside the medals, a pity of a gutsy performance from all 6 runners.

The Boy’s U-15 had two St Abbans athletes on the podium, with Adam Buggy 6th and Eoin Cawley 11th– they lead their club team colleagues (Lee Murray and Sean O’Sullivan) to team bronze medals. In addition, the Laois Team was completed by Oughaval AC athletes Richard McLoughlin, Ruairi Jago and David Miller who took silver county team medals.

The Oughaval Team of Richard, Ruairi, David, Killian Scully, Aaron Foley, Owen McGarry, Luke Buggy, Cillian Whearty and Ross Harris finished outside the club medals in 6th place.

The Girls U-17 had a bigger field than usual, with a good number of teams representing. Niamh McDonald (Ballyroan-Abbeyleix) led the Laois charge, and after being in the leading group for the entire race, finished in a fine 2nd place.

Her club colleague, Sadbh Moore battled strongly to finish on the podium in 8th place. Kayla Darcy (Oughaval AC) came from 16th place on the last lap to 12th and received an individual medal.

Kayla and the Laois Girls Niamh McDonald and Sadbh Moore, 2nd & 8th were supported by Oughaval athletes; Jennifer Holland, Zoe Holland and Aoife Horgan to take the County Team Gold.

Kayla, Jennifer, Zoe, Aoife, Orlaith Miller and Cora Wilkie took Club team bronze for Oughaval AC.

The Boys U-17 race completed the event, and the Laois supporters had plenty to cheer about. Evan Hogg (Ballyroan-Abbeyleix), Oisin Jago (Oughaval AC) and Jack McMahon (Ballyroan-Abbeyleix) all kept up in the leading group, with Evan finishing 2nd, Oisin 6th and Jack in 8th place.

They led the Laois team of Evan, Oisin, Jack, and Oughaval athletes; Daniel McLoughlin, Billy Ramsbottom and Jack Fennelly to County Team Silver Medals. Oisin, Daniel, Billy, Jack, Matthew Buggy and Conor Whearty took club silver medals for Oughaval AC.

Well done to all who travelled to Rathdrum.

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

National Cross Country

The fine setting of the Avondale Estate in Wicklow was the setting for the National Intermediate and Masters Cross Country last weekend and we had two runners in action, Aengus Burke in the masters and Tom Lupton in the intermediate. With a testing wind and the small matter of a "little" hill on each lap it was not a day for the faint-hearted, but thankfully the rain held off. Aengus was first up in the masters, a steady run by him securing the bronze medal in the O-55 section. Tom then took up the challenge in the Intermediate race despite being eligible for the masters O-35 event. As per usual, Tom put in a quality run, finishing just outside the medals in 5th place.

Kinnity Knight Run

A run with a difference took place last Friday, the annual Kinnity Knight run. Well done to Edel, Niamho Kavanagh and Niamh Kavanagh who braved the hills and darkness to complete the challenge in style.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

All Ireland B’s and Masters Championships, Avondale Park, Co. Wicklow, 08/02/20.

Neither rain nor wind would dampen spirits as St Abban’s headed to, cross country Mecca, Avondale, Wicklow. A place that holds many great memories for St Abban’s over the years. Now some of our youngest members wrote a new chapter in St Abban’s history. The day saw a host of medals taken back to Monavea, many happy faces and proud parents. Most important today saw the next generation of St Abban’s athletes taking the risk of going to a national competition to measure against the best, learn their trade and grow as athletes and people. Driven by a love of the sport and the club. To all the athletes, those who won medals and those who did not, we are extremely proud of you today and the effort you put in every week. Well done.

A massive well done to our Boys U15 team who have just taken 3rd place team medals and 2nd county team medal with Laois at today’s All Ireland B’s. A massive team effort and achievement by Adam Buggy 6th (individual medal winner), Eoin Cawley 11th (individual medal winner), Lee Murrey 27th and Sean O’Sullivan 59th. Well done lads we are all very proud. St Abban’s stalwart Dick Mullins had a great run to take 3rd place, in the O-70 Masters. Dick ran a fantastic race in Avondale to take a podium spot. Thank you Dick for your years of service to the vest.

Results:

Girls U11: 10th Cara English (individual medal winner), Boys U11: Kalem Buggy 9th (individual medal winner), Girls U13: Jessica Murray 7th (individual medal winner), Boys U15: 3rd Place Team and 2nd Place County, Adam Buggy 6th (individual medal winner), Eoin Cawley 11th (individual medal winner), Lee Murrey 27th, Sean O’Sullivan 59th, Girls U15: Audrey Byrne 50th, Aoibhin McDonald 75th, Dick Mullins 3rd Master 0-70’s.

The AAI Indoor Games, National Indoor Arena, Abbottstown

The AAI games took centre stage on Sunday 9th February, with athletes taking shelter on the boards from Storm Ciara. The National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown provided the perfect setting for athletes looking to dust off any cobwebs lingering from their winter training. Having competed in the Long Jump in last weekend’s Northern Irish Championships, Saragh Buggy returned to the Triple Jump this weekend. Some very consistent jumping saw her take first place with a leap of 13:04m, remarkably only 5cm separated each of her jumps over the competition. Ruby Millet continued her improvement finishing in 2nd place with a jump of 5.86m. Just two centimetres separated the first two girls in the competition. The women’s high jump was also a very tight competition. Eventually, Daena Kealy had to settle for 2nd place on countback with a clearance of 1.65m. Maisy O Sullivan opened her 2020 season finishing in 4th place in the women’s 1500m. Maisy crossed the line with a time of 4:26 which marks a solid opening to her indoor season. Cian K1elly made the jump up in distance competing in the men’s 3000m. In a stacked race Cian finished in 9th place in a time of 8:47, a time he will look to improve upon as the season continues. Well done to each of these athletes and their coaches who have been working tirelessly over the winter period. It’s great to see them make such a positive start to 2020 and we look forward to hearing plenty more from them over the rest of the year!

Fit 4 Life 2020 – The Fun Way to 5k

Join us every Monday and Wednesday 7:30 -8:30pm for a fun, supportive and sustainable way to make a healthy change to your lifestyle. Open to walkers, joggers and runners.



Leinster Schools Cross Country, Santry Demesne, Dublin

All roads led to Santry On Wednesday 12th February for students looking to book their place at the All-Ireland Schools. For each athlete the hope of achieving an individual top 15 position or securing a top 3 place in the team competition would see them return to Santry on March 7th for the All Irelands. Having qualified from South Leinsters two weeks ago, another huge effort was put in by all athletes. St Abbans colours were swapped for their school colours as they went to battle against the best athletes in Leinster.

First off for the club in the Junior Girls was Audrey Byrne St Leos College Carlow who battled hard throughout to finish in 38th place. Next up was the Junior Boys, where Mackenzie McIvor, Knockbeg College secured his passage to the All-Ireland schools finishing in 10th place. His club teammate Adam Buggy, Castlecomer Community School, finished in 48th position. In the Intermediate Girls: Kate O Neil, Castlecomer Community School, had her first taste of Leinster Schools Cross Country finishing in 22nd. The Intermediate Boys followed with Jack Fenlon, Coláiste Íosagáin, Portarlington continuing his fine performances over the muck finishing in 11th place and also booking his place in the All Ireland’s in a few weeks’ time. Finally, in the Senior Boys Will Fox, St Kierans College Kilkenny finished in 40th place. He was also the 5th member of the St Kierans team who finished in 2nd place and will go forward to All Ireland’s on the 7th March. TJ Burke, Knockbeg College battled hard throughout to finish in 67th place.

Well done to all athletes who did themselves and their schools very proud. Best wishes to those who have progressed to All Ireland Schools.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

