Laois athlete claims top national juvenile star award

Laois athlete Ava O'Connor claimed a top athletics award at the weekend.

Ava was presented with her Star Award trophy by the chairperson of the Athletics Ireland Juvenile Committee John McGrath, John Cronin and President of Athletics Ireland Georgina Drumm.

The presentation took place during the Juvenile Star Awards 2019 at The Bridge Hotel in Tullamore, Offaly.

Ava collected the Breda Synott Youth Nations Cup alongside Louis O'Loughlin of Donore Harriers, Dublin, who claimed the Juvenile Committee Special Recognition Trophy.

Ava, lives in Knightstown near Mountmellick but competes for Tullamore Harriers.