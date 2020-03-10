PHOTOS: Knockout charity night between prison officers and soldiers in aid of Portlaoise autism unit
The Prison Service Boxing squad took on an Army selection on Saturday night in the Midlands Park Hotel in a major fundraiser with proceeds going to the Star Unit (Autistic Unit) in the Holy Family Primary School, Portlaoise.
It was a hugely entertaining 12-fight card with a host of boxing memorabilia such as signed gloves up for auction on the night also. The event raised some much-needed funds that will go a long way for the unit.
The Prison Service Boxing Squad are now preparing for a trip to New York this summer to fight the New York Correctional Department and Saturday night's display was good preparation for that trip.
*Browse through the full photo gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on