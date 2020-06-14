Midlands soccer clubs team up to donate vital Covid-19 PPE to local nursing homes

Soccer clubs in the midlands joined forces and teamed up with a local business to supply vital Covid-19 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) nursing homes in Laois and other counties.

The Combined Counties Football League issued a statement after presenting PPE to some Laois nursing homes. In it Kevin Egan, League chairman explained the background and thanked all who have helped.

“The Combined Counties Football League (CCFL) executive in conjunction with The Mobility Shop Clonminam Ind Est Portlaoise recently announced the launch of their Irish Nursing Homes appeal.It was an opportunity for football clubs across the midlands to work with the league to honour and recognise the frontline healthcare staff who are doing so much to help the most vulnerable people in our society.

"The aim was to purchase PPE equipment and distribute to 14 nursing homes in the midlands with the target set at €10,000 via the clubs,the executive and our major sponsor the mobility shop.The response has been brilliant with the target been reached in four weeks.

"The equipment was purchased from the mobility shop at a discount price and then the CCFL executive distributed the PPE to the nursing homes who were delighted to receive same.The three nursing homes in Laois who received the equipment were Miguel House, Castletown, Ballard Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise and Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.

"The CCFL executive would like to say a massive big thank you to our clubs and The Mobility Shop for contributing to this great cause," concluded Mr Egan.

SCROLL THROUGH THE GALLERY ABOVE TO SEE SOME OF THE PRESENTATION PICTURES IN LAOIS