Laois women's sports club needs your support for Lidl 'One Good Club'

A Laois women's football club is off to a flying start as they begin the nationwide Lidl 'One Good Club' initiative.

Sarsfields LGF club in Mountmellick has completed part one of a 10 week challenge, not on the pitch, but by creating colourful street art all over their town.

Lidl One Good Club™, in association with the Ladies Gaelic Football association and Jigsaw, aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of mental health while empowering clubs to positively affect their members and communities.

The initiative will run five themes over 10 weeks; Connect, Be Active, Take notice, Keep learning and Give.

The Mountmellick club is one of 24 clubs across Ireland taking part.

"We launched the first theme ‘Connect’ on March 1. This involved the club connecting with the local community to promote and raise awareness of mental health.

"The club’s response to promote this theme was to select the Irishtown walk which is currently use by many on a daily basis for exercise. Three specific areas were identified to promote and decorate the message of connect, Mountmellick Arts Centre, the MDA and St Vincent’s Hospital.

"Sarsfield’s club invited its players, local schools and community members to participate and engage in completing art projects such as painted stones, with positive affirmations and decorative hanging pieces. There was a wonderful community response to this piece providing the initiative with a fantastic array of colourful and artistic projects. A massive well done to all the children and adults who participated from Mountmellick, Kilcavan and Rosenallis.

"Sarfield’s would like to take this opportunity to thank our local schools, St Vincent’s hospital, Yarn Bombing Mountmellick, The Mens Shed, Mountmellick Art Centre, Mountmellick Credit Union, Fletchers for their support in this initiative.

The next theme for this initiative is ‘be active’ and Sarsfield’s hope to gain further community involvement in this theme.

The club is asking the community to support them and follow their progress on social media.

All participating clubs will receive kit and jerseys for their club. Accredited clubs will receive a plaque for their club confirming their successful completion. They will also be considered for three awards - Most Innovative Initiative (prize €2,500), Most Community Involvement (prize €2,500) and Best Overall Engagement (prize €5,000).

