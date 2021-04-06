Laois virtual 5k a real big success for Laois Sports Partnership, Portlaoise Athletics and Laois Guide Dogs - #pictures

Laois Sports Partnership (LSP) in association with Portlaoise Athletics Club organised the Laois 5k virtual run / walk over five days from March 17 to 21.

About 700 Runners/walkers and complete beginners joined in for the event which raised funds for the club and Laois Guide Dogs. Participants from every corner of Laois and from other counties in Ireland as well as families participating as far as California and beyond. SCROLL THROUGH THE GALLERY ABOVE TO SEE PICTURES PROVIDED BY LAOIS PARTNERSHIP.