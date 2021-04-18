LAOIS GAA stars get behind the new Laois Blueway in pictures

Laois GAA has shown its support for another local sports club which is driving a campaign to turn one of the local rivers into an amenity and tourist attraction.

The Woodenbridge Paddlers welcomed some of the Laois hurlers to the River Erkina on Sunday, April 18 to a fundraiser that will run to the end of April.

"Brilliant Sunday morning of the 18th Day of our 30 Day Paddle Challenge to support The Erkina Blueway Project sponsored by Dunphy Stone & Agri Ltd along with our local Laois Senior Hurling Team members Willie Dunphy, Ronan Broderick, James Ryan and Mark Hennessy.

"Thanks to Laois County Board officers Tom Clear & Paul Dargan for organising," said the paddlers.

When completed, the Erkina Blueway will connect the towns of Rathdowney and Durrow (14km) by a waterway usable for small boats and canoes with associated walking and cycling trails. Work on this project will start soon.

A contribution from this fundraiser will be made to The Irish Wheelchair Association.

All Covid 19 Guidelines will be adhered to throughout the 30 Day Challenge on and off the water.

Contributions can be made via GO FUND ME by searching “Woodenbridge Paddlers 30-day paddle challenge” or via this link: gf.me/u/zmcnwm

Also see more on the Woodenbridge Paddlers Facebook Page.



Tel. 0872395357 or 0851009998 for more details



Photos courtesy of Alf Harvey