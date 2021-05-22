Portlaoise Panthers basketball club find a way to play - IN PICTURES

The Portlaoise Panthers basketball club has arguably been the worst-hit sports group by Covid-19 restrictions but it has finally found a way to play.

While other sports have been allowed to play, basketball has been sidelined in Laois and the rest of Ireland since March 2020. The club was badly hampered last summer because of the absence of outdoor courts in the town.

But now, the club has found a way to play.

Volunteers were out with shovels and brushes on Saturday morning putting their backs into making the disused courts at the old Scoil Chríost Rí grounds available for to players.

The club gave an update on its Facebook page.

"It's with immense gratitude to Portlaoise Parish that we give the Convent courts a little tidy up this morning, the Parish are kindly allowing us to train outdoors for a short while until the Covid restrictions ease. Well done to our volunteers for joining in at short notice," said the post.

The successful club is looking forward to resuming full competition in the Autumn and also is working on plans to find a new home for training and games.