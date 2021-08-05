PICTURE GALLERY: Prize winners galore at The Heath golf club Lady Captain's prize

Lady Captain Ber Fitzpatrick held her Captain's Prize in The Heath golf club on 24th July 2021
The competition was a two-day stroke event played in blistering heat.
Mary Malone scooped the main prize with the 12 winners of the various categories listed below. Check out our gallery above of the prize winners receiving their prizes from Captain Ber Fitzpatrick.
Click on the next arrow key on the right hand side of the picture to scroll through the gallery of photos.
1st Mary Malone (21) 136 nett
2nd Anne Doolan (24) 137 nett
Gross - Catherine Reilly 157 gross
3rd Therese Ryan (20) 138 nett
Past Captain’s – Rita MacNamara (24) 142 nett (back 18)
4th Anne Marie Brody (35) 139 nett
5th Helen Bergin (21) 140 nett (back 18)
6th Ann Dunne (25) 140 nett
7th Angela Dunne (25) 141 nett
8th Frances Dunne (25) 142 nett
Best 1st 18 hole Caroline Bergin (48) 67 nett
Best 2nd 18 hole Marion Donohue (32) 68 nett
More News
Should Dr Tony Holohan have spoken publicly about events like the Electric Picnic or should our politicians have led the way
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.