05/08/2021

PICTURE GALLERY: Prize winners galore at The Heath golf club Lady Captain's prize

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Lady Captain Ber Fitzpatrick held her Captain's Prize in The Heath golf club on 24th July 2021
The competition was a two-day stroke event played in blistering heat.

Mary Malone scooped the main prize with the 12 winners of the various categories listed below. Check out our gallery above of the prize winners receiving their prizes from Captain Ber Fitzpatrick.

1st Mary Malone (21) 136 nett
2nd Anne Doolan (24) 137 nett
Gross - Catherine Reilly 157 gross
3rd Therese Ryan (20) 138 nett
Past Captain’s – Rita MacNamara (24) 142 nett (back 18)
4th Anne Marie Brody (35) 139 nett
5th Helen Bergin (21) 140 nett (back 18)
6th Ann Dunne (25) 140 nett
7th Angela Dunne (25) 141 nett
8th Frances Dunne (25) 142 nett
Best 1st 18 hole Caroline Bergin (48) 67 nett
Best 2nd 18 hole Marion Donohue (32) 68 nett

