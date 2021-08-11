PICTURE GALLERY: Fun galore at St Abban's AC summer camp

Summer Camp excitement returned to St Abban’s AC on Tuesday 3rd August. 120 children gathered with great excitement to see what the week’s activities would bring. Once the new t-shirts were given out the leaders put the children through their paces with basketball, dodgeball and rounder’s among the many activities for children from age 4 right up to twelve years old. Many of these leaders have themselves taken part in the camp in previous years’ and brought great enthusiasm to the camp each day. The summer camp is very lucky to have wonderful sponsorship in Condron Car Sales and Scats Bouncing Castles. The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Peter Condron and Eddie Brennan for their support of the camp and club throughout the years.

Day two of the camp saw athletics to the fore with Sprints, hurdles, long jump and javelin all tried and tested by the children. With so many of our leaders taking part in these events at provincial and national level, their expertise was imparted onto younger generations. While the athletics events were thoroughly enjoyed, the highlight of the day and for many, the highlight of the week was the surprise arrival of an ice-cream van in the afternoon. There were plenty of happy faces leaving the camp after a short break from activities for ice cream.

Unfortunately Day three of the camp had to be cancelled as a result of very poor weather conditions. However, Friday’s weather conditions improved and the children returned for their final day. Great fun was had across the day and many new friendships were created throughout the week. Although tired after a great week of activities, each of the children left with a goodie bag and plenty of fantastic memories from a week at St Abbans AC.

The club would like to say a huge thank you to Pauline Lawlor, Noeleen Condron, James Nolan, Cathy Lawlor, Stephen Lawlor and Liam Kelly for all of their hard work in organising and co-ordinating the camp throughout the week. We are also very grateful to each of our leaders who gave of their time to ensure the children had a brilliant week. They are a credit to their families and the club and should be very proud of themselves for the great job they did. Let’s hope next year will bring more fun and excitement on the first week of August in the club.