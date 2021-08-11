11/08/2021

Search our Archive

PICTURE GALLERY: Fun galore at St Abban's AC summer camp

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Summer Camp excitement returned to St Abban’s AC on Tuesday 3rd August. 120 children gathered with great excitement to see what the week’s activities would bring. Once the new t-shirts were given out the leaders put the children through their paces with basketball, dodgeball and rounder’s among the many activities for children from age 4 right up to twelve years old. Many of these leaders have themselves taken part in the camp in previous years’ and brought great enthusiasm to the camp each day. The summer camp is very lucky to have wonderful sponsorship in Condron Car Sales and Scats Bouncing Castles. The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Peter Condron and Eddie Brennan for their support of the camp and club throughout the years.  

Day two of the camp saw athletics to the fore with Sprints, hurdles, long jump and javelin all tried and tested by the children. With so many of our leaders taking part in these events at provincial and national level, their expertise was imparted onto younger generations. While the athletics events were thoroughly enjoyed, the highlight of the day and for many, the highlight of the week was the surprise arrival of an ice-cream van in the afternoon. There were plenty of happy faces leaving the camp after a short break from activities for ice cream. 

Unfortunately Day three of the camp had to be cancelled as a result of very poor weather conditions. However, Friday’s weather conditions improved and the children returned for their final day. Great fun was had across the day and many new friendships were created throughout the week. Although tired after a great week of activities, each of the children left with a goodie bag and plenty of fantastic memories from a week at St Abbans AC. 

The club would like to say a huge thank you to Pauline Lawlor, Noeleen Condron, James Nolan, Cathy Lawlor, Stephen Lawlor and Liam Kelly for all of their hard work in organising and co-ordinating the camp throughout the week. We are also very grateful to each of our leaders who gave of their time to ensure the children had a brilliant week. They are a credit to their families and the club and should be very proud of themselves for the great job they did. Let’s hope next year will bring more fun and excitement on the first week of August in the club.  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media