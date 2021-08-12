GALLERY: Check out the new Portlaoise AFC retro jersey to commemorate famous FAI cup run

Portlaoise AFC soccer club have launched a stunning new jersey collection to mark the 30 year anniversary of their famous run in the FAI cup way back in 1991.
The club have gone down the retro route and teamed up with Colgan Sports to produce a truly stunning new jersey that is available to order through Colgan sports.
They also have a Facebook competition where you can win yourself one of the new jerseys, see details below.
Check out our gallery at the top of the page where you can view the new jersey. It really is a thing of beauty.
Just click on the next arrow icon on the picture above to scroll through the gallery of photos from their launch.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.