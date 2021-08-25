IN PICTURES: Nicole Turner records personal best in Paralymic final in Tokyo

Portarlington star swimmer Nicole Turner recorded a personal best representing Ireland in the S6 Women's 50 metres freestyle final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day one during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Despite her position in the event finishing outside the medals at her second Paralympics, said she was happy with her swim. See interview below.
Nicole, 19, from Portarlington will be competing in two other categories in the Tokyo the 100m Breaststroke and the 200m Individual Medley.
See photos from her first final taken by by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile taken on Wednesday, August 25.
'To get to a Paralympics Games is amazing - to swim PBs in finals is the dream'— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 25, 2021
Nicole Turner reflects on a new PB as she finished 8th in her S6 50m freestyle final #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #RTESport
Updates: https://t.co/zOxVz89JhA
Watch live: https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7 pic.twitter.com/z6XFEQeL4e
