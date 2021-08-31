In Pictures: Gary O'Reilly is Portlaoise's king of the road in Tokyo

Gary O'Reilly of Ireland, Laois and the Borris Road in Portlaoise won a bronze medal after competing in the Men's H5 Time Trial at the Fuji International Speedway during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Shizuoka, Japan.
