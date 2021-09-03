IN PICTURES: Winners all round at Lady Captain's Prize in Abbeyleix Golf Club

Mrs Phil Ryan held her Captain's Prize for 2021 last weekend in Abbeyleix golf club. With a great turn out on the day, there was some high scoring with Bernie Carroll taking the top honour with a huge score of 45 points.
1st Bernie Carroll (19) 45 pts
2nd Karen Odlum (25) 40 pts
Gross Helena Burke (6) 34 gross
3rd Julie Delaney (28) 40 pts
Front 9: Ann Doherty (41) 19 pts
Back 9: Elizabeth Meagher (21) 19 pts
