In Pictures: The Queen stage of Rás na mBan in mountain top Slieve Bloom finish

Abi Smith of Team GB has won the latest stage of Rás na mBan in the fog on one of the most scenic parts of Laois in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

The British racer took Stage 3 from Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny to The Cut on a mountaintop finish on Friday, September 10

Due to a large funeral taking place in Stradbally today there is a change to the first part of today’s route. The route instead went from Castlecomer via Swan and Timahoe to rejoin the original route approaching Portlaoise.

Portlaoise was the busiest town to feature in this year's race around Ireland.

Stage from Castlecomer to The Cut is a new stage and marks a second visit for the race to Laois. The steep hilltop finish on The Cut followed the tough ascent of Wolftrap Mountain.

Sunday’s sixth and final stage brings the riders back to Kilkenny Castle via the scenic climb of Woodstock in Inistioge after which the champion of Rás na mBan 2021 will be crowned.

Photos above from Lorraine O'Sullivan