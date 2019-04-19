Met Éireann weather forecaster is smiling - what to expect over the Easter weekend

Met Éireann's weather forecast is looking good for Easter Bank Holiday weekend in the eastern half of Ireland but the west could face more uncertain conditions.

Good Friday was the warmest day of the year so far with temperatures hitting 22 degrees in places. In his forecast after the RTÉ news, meteorologist Gerry Murphy said we can expect more of the same.

"We can look forward to largely dry and very pleasant warm conditions as we go through the Easter weekend with temperatures well above average for the middle of April," he said.

He said there will be good spells of sunshine especially over the east of Ireland but it could be cloudier in the west and north-west coasts where there could be rain or drizzle at times.

He said Good Friday brought the highest temperatures of 2019 so far with 22.5 degrees the highest in Donegal.

The forecaster said the reason for the warm weather is high pressure with dry and sunny conditions over Europe. He said this continental weather is feeding mild conditions over Ireland.

He said the mild air would prevail on Easter Sunday and Monday.

"Temperatures will drop back a little bit but still very pleasant," he said.

He predicted that it could be Tuesday before a change is felt when it could become more unsettled. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Find the latest national forecast and outlook at https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/AfPqIUGVuY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 19, 2019

MET Éireann website forecast issued on Friday evening

Saturday

Warm and dry in most areas again tomorrow with sunshine developing after clearance of mist and fog. However, it will stay cloudy in West Connacht and west and north Ulster with some light rain or drizzle there along the coast. Afternoon temperatures will range from 15 or 16 degrees in the northwest to between 17 and 22 degrees elsewhere. Winds will be light and variable.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

There is a high degree of uncertainty for western areas from late Sunday and Monday. This is due to uncertainty in the positioning of a slow-moving frontal system which is battling against the high pressure to the east. The exact location of the frontal system is crucial and its proximity to western coastal areas is very much in the balance at present. The latest indications suggest a little showery rain will tend to break out in western counties as the weekend goes on and temperatures falling back, with more general unsettled conditions developing during the next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Extensive mist and fog on Saturday night, with patchy drizzle in parts of the west and north in near calm conditions. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks like being a dry day in many areas. The overnight mist and fog will burn off and spells of hazy sunshine will develop, especially in the midland and east. However thickening cloud may well bring some scattered rain to southwestern, western and northwestern coastal fringes during the evening or more likely overnight. Highest temperatures expected to lie between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius, highest in the midland and east in a moderate southerly breeze, freshening along the west coast later.

MONDAY: Latest indications suggest breezier generally on Monday especially on the west coast. Rather cloudy over western areas with the risk of some rain at times. Brighter elsewhere, with sunny spells and just an outside risk of a few showers breaking out later in the day. Maxima still well above normal at 14 to 18 or 19 degrees Celsius, highest in eastern areas.

Tuesday: Mild with moderate southeasterly winds on Tuesday. Some dry bright spells but there will be showery rain in places and more persistent rain likely later in the day or overnight. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Mid-Week: Changeable and cooler with rain or showers at times but some bright dry weather also